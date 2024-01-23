Posted in: Awards/Nominations, Movies | Tagged: academy awards, barbie, oppenheimer, oscars, past lives

Oppenheimer Leads The Field WIth 13 Oscar Nominations, Full List Here

Here is the full list of this year's Oscars nominations, announced this morning. Oppenheimer leads the pack, as expected.

Article Summary 'Oppenheimer' scoops 14 Oscar nominations, leading the 2023 race.

Surprise Oscar nod for 'Barbie', but snubs for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.

America Ferrera earns a nomination for supporting role in 'Barbie'.

Academy Awards to air March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

Oscars morning is here, and the full list of nominees is here. The biggest surprises involved Barbie, as the film got 8 nominations, but star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed. In a surprise, America Ferrera was nominated for her role in the film. Oppenheimer of course led the way with 13 nominations and is the heavy favorite to win most of them. Godzilla Minus One got a nomination for visual effects, and Poor Things also had a strong showing, with 11 nominations. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10th. It will again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and broadcast live on ABC.

The Oscars Will Be Handed Out On Sunday, March 10th

ABC announced that "The Oscars®" will air live coast to coast on SUNDAY, MARCH 10, in a new earlier timeslot (7:00-10:30 p.m. EDT/4:00-7:30 p.m. PDT). A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show (6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT/3:30-4:00 p.m. PDT), and immediately following, ABC will air an original episode of the Emmy® Award-winning comedy series "Abbott Elementary." As previously announced, Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time. Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Actor in a Leading Role Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright Actress in a Leading Role Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Huller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone Actor in a Supporting Role Sterling K Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo Actress in a Supporting Role Emily Blunt

Danielle Brooks

America Ferrera

Jodie Foster

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Directing Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glazer Writing (Adapted Screenplay) American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Writing (Original Screenplay) Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives International Feature Film Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest Animated Feature Film The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Documentary Feature Film Bobi Wine: The People' President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days Live Action Short Film The Actor

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Documentary Short Film The ABCs of Book Banning

the Baber of Little Rock

The Isalnd In Betweend

Nai Naia Wai Wo Animated Short Film Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Film Editing Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Cinematography El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Production Design Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Costume Design Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Music (Original Score) American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Music (Original Song) The Fire Inside

I'm Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)

What Was I Made For? Makeup and Hairstyling Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow Sound The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest Visual Effects The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

