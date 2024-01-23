Posted in: Awards/Nominations, Movies | Tagged: , , , ,

Oppenheimer Leads The Field WIth 13 Oscar Nominations, Full List Here

Here is the full list of this year's Oscars nominations, announced this morning. Oppenheimer leads the pack, as expected.

Article Summary

  • 'Oppenheimer' scoops 14 Oscar nominations, leading the 2023 race.
  • Surprise Oscar nod for 'Barbie', but snubs for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.
  • America Ferrera earns a nomination for supporting role in 'Barbie'.
  • Academy Awards to air March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

Oscars morning is here, and the full list of nominees is here. The biggest surprises involved Barbie, as the film got 8 nominations, but star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed. In a surprise, America Ferrera was nominated for her role in the film. Oppenheimer of course led the way with 13 nominations and is the heavy favorite to win most of them. Godzilla Minus One got a nomination for visual effects, and Poor Things also had a strong showing, with 11 nominations. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10th. It will again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and broadcast live on ABC.

Oscars Nominations:
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Image Credit Universal.

The Oscars Will Be Handed Out On Sunday, March 10th

ABC announced that "The Oscars®" will air live coast to coast on SUNDAY, MARCH 10, in a new earlier timeslot (7:00-10:30 p.m. EDT/4:00-7:30 p.m. PDT). A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show (6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT/3:30-4:00 p.m. PDT), and immediately following, ABC will air an original episode of the Emmy® Award-winning comedy series "Abbott Elementary." As previously announced, Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time. Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Huller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Directing

Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

International Feature Film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People' President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days

Live Action Short Film

The Actor
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
the Baber of Little Rock
The Isalnd In Betweend
Nai Naia Wai Wo

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over!

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside
I'm Just Ken
It Never Went Away
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)
What Was I Made For?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

