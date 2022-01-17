Spider-Man Star Lied to Spider-Man Co-Star About Being in Film

As tentpole franchises have grown bigger, audiences clamoring in droves for spoiler talk online, and one of the biggest was Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony decided to release most of their surprises from their latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of the primary villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films. Featured were Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, and Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman from the Raimi films and Jamie Foxx's Electro and Rhys Ifans' The Lizard from Webb's films. It didn't take any serious sleuthing from those to figure out that the heroes from both directors' films in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would make their appearance in the Jon Watts film. Garfield appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast telling host Josh Horowitz about the lengths of his secrecy, even to the point of lying to his The Amazing Spider-Man franchise co-star Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy.

"Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And, I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know.' I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious,'" Garfield said. "Then, she saw it, and she was like, 'you're a jerk.'" Speculation fueled of Maguire and his involvement in the third Watt's film when his stunt double William Spencer posted a photo of himself with Greg Townely, one of Holland's stunt doubles, on Instagram that was since deleted. "I love William Spencer so much. He is my dude for life," Garfield said. "I saw his post, and I was like, 'Bruh. Dude, what are you doing? Tom's stunt double is there,' and he was very sweet about it. He was like, 'Oh, come on, man, let me do my thing!'"

Despite being bombarded with questions from various outlets, Garfield stood firm. "It was the right thing to do," he explained. "A weird self-preservation thing comes in, where you start to live with the idea of it not happening in your mind and in your body, and then that just ups the want for the thing to happen."