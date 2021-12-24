Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series

With the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's been renewed interest from fans in continuing the Andrew Garfield incarnation of The Amazing Spider-Man. The Marc Webb films only produced two in 2012 and 2014 with Rhys Ifans' Dr. Curt Connors/The Lizard and Jamie Foxx's Max Dillon/Electro being the primary villains of those films. A third was originally planned by Sony for 2016 but didn't work out due to the second film's underwhelming reception and shift to collaborating with Disney's Marvel Studios. Here is your official "spoilers warning" so now consider yourself officially warned…

Both villains made their return in the Jon Watts' crossover that also saw the Spider-Man actors in MCU's Tom Holland and Sam Raimi trilogy star Tobey Maguire alongside Garfield. Sony ditched plans on the planned third film as the 2014's ASM 2 left at a cliffhanger that saw the Garfield hero battle Aleksei Sytsevich's Rhino (Paul Giamatti). I propose since Disney and Sony are still invested in Holland continuing the role on film, why not expand Webb's vision to the small screen in a limited series?

As Garfield and Maguire got all their one-liners about what happened with their respective universes, it became a throwaway line from Garfield Spider-Man about his fight with the mechanical Rhino. A limited series would allow fans first, closure for that trilogy that never was. Second, the Peter Parker of that universe forged a dark path that he was never able to recover from. So let's take that next step and turn it into a redemptive arc? The giant plot hole here in both Maguire and Garfield versions of Peter Parker is that their worlds didn't really ever get better, because they stayed depressed and war-weary as their time as Spider-Man, but the words that keep them going was from the most inspiring figures in their lives.

Who knows where Garfield can go in this arc if there's a path to a "happily ever after?" After all, Mary Jane Watson was never introduced since he had Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). There's also a best friend out there who still needs help in Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), who I expect still harbors hatred and is still infected with that universe's goblin gas. It would also be an opportunity to expand on Foxx's Max and Ifans' Connors casting him in new lights beyond the films as possible allies or enemies depending on the narrative. While many think it would be better to release The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to theaters, it risks confusing and over saturating the market. Aside from the Holland films, we also already have The Spiderverse films that also will become a staple with Miles Morales. By making the next chapter in the Garfield saga an exclusive to TV, you're not limited by the time format that film imposes when you can space it out across multiple hour-long episodes.