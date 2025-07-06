Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2 Preview: Wakanda Welcome Committee

Miles Morales teams up with Giant-Man and Wasp in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2, but Black Panther isn't rolling out the red carpet for these visitors.

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2 hits stores on July 9th, featuring Miles Morales teaming up with Giant-Man and Wasp

Black Panther confronts the Ultimate heroes as unwelcome visitors in Wakanda, adding tension to the storyline

The issue promises to reveal the secret history of Janet Van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp

The issue promises to reveal the secret history of Janet Van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp

MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER! MILES MORALES teams up with fan-favorite ULTIMATES team members GIANT-MAN and THE WASP! But BLACK PANTHER doesn't want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2

by Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf, cover by Sara Pichelli

MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER! MILES MORALES teams up with fan-favorite ULTIMATES team members GIANT-MAN and THE WASP! But BLACK PANTHER doesn't want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.66"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jul 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621213200211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621213200216 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621213200217 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 CAFU VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621213200221 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 CAFU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621213200231 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 SANFORD GREENE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

