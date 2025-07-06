Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Drops 2025 Roadmap Info

In a recent developer video, the Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis team dropped details of what they have planned for the rest of 2025

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis reveals 2025 roadmap with major content updates and events.

New Alter Realm sector launching July with 32-player Interception Sectors and boss battles.

13-star Juvolg weapon series debuts, offering new combat abilities and Augment Transfer perks.

Class updates, anniversary events, Mini Episodes, and level cap increase coming through September.

Caught in the tail-end of all the June news that took place, SEGA held a livestream for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis where they revealed plans for the rest of 2025. The team didn't get into every single minute detail, but we do know there are a bevy of new quests on the way, as well as a brand new weapons series with the new 13-star Rarity Juvolg, as well as their plans for everything happening through September. We have more info below from the team and the video above.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – 2025 Roadmap

New Quests

Alter Realm Exploration: Interception Sectors is a new quest type coming next month where up to 32 players work together to destroy the powerful boss enemies that spawn at regular intervals in the Alter Realm, a new space that has suddenly appeared. The High Renus and High Elimineda boss enemies that appear belong to a new enemy type called High Enemies. These are strong enemies with higher stats and more varied attack patterns. In this quest, players can weaken the boss enemies that appear by defeating the other enemies in the field or by completing Trials. The key is to weaken the powerful boss enemies as much as possible before the battle begins. Along with this new quest, Title Tasks and Limited-time Tasks will also be added. Complete the Tasks to earn Titles, Gold Big Bang Scratch Tickets Jul '25, N-Augment Transfer Pass Vouchers, and more.

The Limited-time Quest: Drill: The Twin-Horned Raven From Beyond will be available starting July 16th. This updated version of the previously released quest, The Twin-Horned Raven From Beyond, features boosted enemy levels. The quest's environment changes daily, cycling through jungle, mountain, and coastal areas, with support at each location from Aina, Manon, and Dozer. Up to eight ARKS Defenders can participate in this quest, so join forces with your friends to face the boss enemy Ruine Gryphon. There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Titles, Beta Reactors, Silver Big Bang Scratch Tickets, Gold Big Bang Scratch Tickets Jul '25, and more.

New Weapon Series

The new 13-star Rarity Juvolg weapon series will make its debut on July 2. In addition to boosting Damage Resistance and Critical Rate, the Juvolg series also lowers PP Consumption and has an effect that makes it easier to fill up your Photon Blast Gauge when attacking. This series also lets you do an Augment Transfer without consuming an N-Augment Transfer Pass and will be further enhanced in future updates! It can be obtained in Alter Realm Exploration, so grab your gear and get questing! A new Rank will be added to Urgent Quests in the Retem Region. Mining Rig Defense: Retem will now top out at Rank 4 and Omen of the Planetbreaker will have a newly added Rank 2. Both have an Enemy Level of 105. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added for these new Urgent Quest Ranks. Complete these Tasks to get Titles, N-Master Cubes, Silver Big Bang Scratch Tickets, and more.

2025 Roadmap Revealed

In July, Interception Sectors will be coming to the new Alter Realm field. This new type of Sector focuses more on combat than exploration. In these sectors, up to 32 players battle against powerful boss enemies that appear at regular intervals. Many new enemies, as well as enemies from the currently active Limited-time Urgent Quest: Shadow of the Fallen Star, are planned to be featured. Additionally, we will be holding a collab with the original plastic model series Arcanadea, which features a "sci-fi crossed with fantasy" theme.

August will bring with it a class update, including expansions for the Waker class and balance adjustments for the Fighter and Gunner classes. Long-requested adjustments to Chain Boost will also be implemented during this update. To celebrate the 13th anniversary of PSO2, the Super Phantasy Festival will feature a campaign where you can get up to 100 free AC Scratch Ticket pulls. Additionally, new Mini Episode content and summer-themed Limited-time Quests are also on the way, as well as the return of familiar enemies to commemorate PSO2's 13th anniversary.

In September, a new Combat Sector will be added to the Alter Realm. This Sector will offer a fresh combat experience, featuring unique Trials and enemies distinct from those in the Interception Sectors coming in July. Looking ahead to October, the class level cap will be raised to 110, and a new player update, the EX Style system, will be introduced. EX Style is a new system that expands player actions, functioning like a third class.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!