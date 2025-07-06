Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, The Rookie

The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent Stars Shine: 2025 Essence Fest

Mekia Cox (The Rookie), Judy Reyes & Javicia Leslie (High Potential), and Iantha Richardson & Sonja Sohn (Will Trent) attended Essence Fest.

As much as we love covering ABC shows like The Rookie, High Potential, and Will Trent when the action is in season, there's something very different but equally cool about covering what the cast is up to between seasons. For example, The Rookie star Mekia Cox, High Potential stars Judy Reyes and Javicia Leslie, and Will Trent stars Iantha Richardson and Sonja Sohn – along with Grey's Anatomy star Alexis Floyd and 9-1-1's Aisha Hinds – attended this weekend's 2025 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. Moderated by Live with Kelly and Mark's Déjà Vu Parker, the "ABC Stars on the Front Lines: Portraying Strength & Courage" panel gave the stars a chance to open up about taking the lead in their personal and professional lives, how they help craft their respective characters stories, and the strength, depth, and authenticity to their roles.

Here's a look at what Cox, Reyes, and Leslie shared about the event, the importance of such events, and how they keep the lines of open and honest conversation going. Following that, we have a look at the official image gallery from the event:

