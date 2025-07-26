Posted in: ABC, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, sdcc

SDCC: The San Diego Ferris Wheel And Block Party Of Abbott Elementary

SDCC: The Ferris Wheel and Block Party of Abbott Elementary at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Abbott Elementary brought a lively Ferris wheel and block party to San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans enjoyed music, dancing, and chances to win exclusive Abbott Elementary pins and swag.

The offsite event featured free ice cream, personalized hats or bags, and live caricature artists.

Season five of Abbott Elementary premieres October 1, making the Comic-Con activation a hit.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Isabelle Carty, running around San Diego Comic-Con, found the Abbott Elementary offsite event, based on the ABC TV series created by Quinta Brunson. A fifth season is set to premiere on the 1st of October. It also came with a Ferris wheel, giving some spectacular views across SDCC and the rest of San Diego. Isabella tells me, "There's an MC inside the Abbott activation who's keeping the party going – encouraging dancing for limited edition pins. There's also your choice of a personalised hat or bag and lots of ice cream. You can also get a caricature of yourself made and of course ride the Ferris wheel! The music they're playing is easily the best of the convention. It's another hugely successful year for the Abbott off-sites! Everyone is having a fantastic time inside."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!