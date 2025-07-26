SDCC: The San Diego Ferris Wheel And Block Party Of Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary brought a lively Ferris wheel and block party to San Diego Comic-Con.
Fans enjoyed music, dancing, and chances to win exclusive Abbott Elementary pins and swag.
The offsite event featured free ice cream, personalized hats or bags, and live caricature artists.
Season five of Abbott Elementary premieres October 1, making the Comic-Con activation a hit.
Friend of Bleeding Cool, Isabelle Carty, running around San Diego Comic-Con, found the Abbott Elementary offsite event, based on the ABC TV series created by Quinta Brunson. A fifth season is set to premiere on the 1st of October. It also came with a Ferris wheel, giving some spectacular views across SDCC and the rest of San Diego. Isabella tells me, "There's an MC inside the Abbott activation who's keeping the party going – encouraging dancing for limited edition pins. There's also your choice of a personalised hat or bag and lots of ice cream. You can also get a caricature of yourself made and of course ride the Ferris wheel! The music they're playing is easily the best of the convention. It's another hugely successful year for the Abbott off-sites! Everyone is having a fantastic time inside."
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Ferris Wheel of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Abbott Elementary Block Party of SDCC, photo by Isabelle Carty
Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.