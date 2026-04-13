Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Boroughs

The Boroughs: Time's Not on Their Side in Duffer Bros Series Teaser

Check out the teaser for EPs Matt and Ross Duffer's new sci-fi mystery series, The Boroughs, starring Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, and more.

Set to hit Netflix screens on May 21st, stemming from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and executive-produced by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community. That is, until a grieving newcomer's monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their "golden years" are more dangerous – and that they are more formidable – than anyone expects. With a little more than a month to go until the streaming series is unleashed, we're getting our best look yet at what to expect with the release of an official teaser and new preview images.

The all-star lineup for the series includes Alfred Molina (Sam), Geena Davis (Renee), Alfre Woodard (Judy), Denis O'Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), Bill Pullman (Jack), Carlos Miranda (Paz), Jena Malone (Claire), Seth Numrich (Blaine), and Alice Kremelberg (Anneliese). In addition, the cast includes Ed Begley Jr. (Edward), Dee Wallace (Grace), Eric Edelstein (Hank), Rafael Casal (Neil), Mousa Hussein Kraish (Dr. McGinnis), Beth Bailey (Kayleigh), and Karan Soni (Toby), with Jane Kaczmarek (Lilly) and more. Here's a look at the updated image gallery for The Boroughs, followed by some thoughts from the Duffers and more:

"For years, we've wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard's wonderful 'Cocoon' since, well, 'Cocoon.' Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for 'The Boroughs': a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn't treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges… along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we'd been dreaming of," Matt and Ross Duffer shared. "While the characters are a little older than the kids in Stranger Things — they ride golf carts instead of bikes — the spirit is very much the same. At its core, this is a story about belonging and growing up — no matter your age — filled with adventure, wonder, comedy, scares, and tears. And most importantly, you're going to fall in love with these characters," they added. "Watching legends like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Denis O'Hare, and Bill Pullman bring them to life was genuinely magical. The monsters are very cool — but it's the characters who will stay with you."

Addiss and Matthews serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers on Netflix's The Boroughs. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt executive produce for Upside Down Pictures, along with Ben Taylor, who directs the opening two episodes. Augustine Frizzel directs episodes 103, 104, 107, and 108, with Kyle Patrick Alvarez directing episodes 105 and 106.

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