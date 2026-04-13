Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: DSTLRY, kickstarter, Paste Magazine, Sean Egdar, z2

Sean Edgar, No Longer At Dstlry… But Where Is He?

Sean Edgar, formerly of Image and Z2, is no longer at Dstlry... so where is he? Well, this is what we are hearing...

Article Summary Sean Edgar, known for roles at Dstlry, Z2, and Image Comics, has exited Dstlry as of last month.

His extensive career includes marketing, editing, and consulting positions across comics and media.

Edgar hinted at a new job on LinkedIn, but kept details secret with zipped-mouth emojis.

Rumors point to Edgar taking the Senior Outreach Lead for Comics at Kickstarter after recent departures.

Sean Edgar is a big name in comics, familiar to many, as he has had many jobs over the last couple of decades, in and out of comic books. Most recently, he was Sr. Marketing Director/Editor at Dstlry Media, from April 2023, but it seems he left last month.

Previously, he was the Director of PR & Communications/Editor at Z2 Comics from 2021 to 2023, a consulting photographer for Uber from 2016 to 2021, and a Brand Manager at Image Comics from 2017 to 2019. He was an editor at Paste Magazine from 2013 to 2017, he wrote the Art of Over the Garden Wall, an oral history and art book for Dark Horse Comics in 2016, was a podcast host for NPR from 2015 to 2016, was a Consulting Marketing Strategist from 2014 to 2015, Marketing Communications Director for 2Checkout from 1013 to 2014, Brand & Media Consultant at The Ohio State University in 2012, an MBA Sales and Marketing Intern for Rev1 Ventures from 2010 to 2012, an Operations & Marketing Coordinator for C&G Partners from 2008 to 2010, a Publicity Intern at Magnolia Pictures in 2010, an Assistant Editor at WebMD and a a Contributing Public Policy Manager at Pfizer from 2007 to 2008, a Conservation Education Representative at Columbus Zoo from 2004 to 2005. Also, his creative consultancy side gig, CoyDog Collective, has been running since 2019. As I said, he's seen a lot, inside and outside of comics. But what next?

Well, on LinkedIn, he posted that he got a new job this month, but it was accompanied by Zipped-Up-Mouth emojis and not one single detail. I get the word that he may have taken the big Senior Outreach Lead for Comics job at Kickstarter, but if he has, he is not telling me. Sam Kusek quit that job for Oni Press in December last year, after he previously took the position in April 2024 at a salary of between $120,000 and $140,000. This came after Bryce Gold briefly held the position of Head of Comics at Kickstarter between May and December 2023, after Director of Publishing & Comics Outreach at Kickstarter, Oriana Leckert, moved away from comics. They've had as many people in that job in that time period as Britain has had Prime Ministers. Anyway, whatever it is, congrats Sean, reply to one of my emails sometime, and I am sure there will be a friendly PR piece in THR or Variety to announce it at some point…

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