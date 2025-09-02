Posted in: Nerd Food, Obsidian Entertainment, Pop Culture, The Outer Worlds | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy, The Outer Worlds 2

5-Hour Energy Reveals Two Flavors Tied To The Outer Worlds 2

5-Hour Energy has two new flavor profiles on the way tied to The Outer Worlds 2, one is out now with the other arriving in November

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy unveils two limited flavors inspired by The Outer Worlds 2 video game collaboration.

Purpleberry Punch, featuring grape, lime, and ginger, is available now online at major retailers.

Mock Melon Brew launches exclusively at Circle K stores nationwide starting this November.

Buyers earn exclusive in-game pet rewards for The Outer Worlds 2 with select 5-Hour Energy purchases.

5-Hour Energy revealed two new flavors are coming to their lineup that are tied to the release of the new video game, The Outer Worlds 2. The team revealed Purpleberry Punch and Mock Melon Brew, both of which have been designed to give their drinks a bit of a different kick as they're working hand-in-hand with Xbox to promote the highly anticipated sequel. We actually got to try both flavors at PAX West 21025 as they had a booth there handing out free samples (which was a welcome energy boost in the middle of making multiple appointments and playing dozens of games), and they each have their own distinct profile that is going to appeal to different people. The Purpleberry Punch flavor hits the market today, while the Mock Melon Brew will be available in November.

5-Hour Energy x The Outer Worlds 2

Purpleberry Punch, one of the iconic consumable items from The Outer Worlds franchise (and its in-game 2-hour energy brew), is brought to life by 5-Hour Energy and is available now on 5hourEnergy.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com. It's a flavor that punches back – sweet juicy grape, zealously zesty lime and a warm ginger kick. It packs a powerful, zero sugar wallop of 230mg of caffeine, B-vitamins and nutrients. While it won't give you a 60-second buff in real life (sorry!), customers who purchase a 6-pack of Purpleberry Punch will receive an exclusive Purpleberry Raptidon pet for the player's ship in The Outer Worlds 2.

Coming in November, a second limited-edition flavor themed from The Outer Worlds 2 universe, Mock Melon Brew, will be released exclusively at Circle K stores throughout the U.S. With the launch of Mock Melon Brew is an additional piece of in-game content available exclusively from Circle K. Customers who purchase any 5-Hour Energy product at Circle K locations across the United States will receive an exclusive pet for the player's ship in The Outer Worlds 2.

