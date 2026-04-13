Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Murder Drones, Wyatt Kennedy

So Exactly When Are Those Murder Drones Comics Coming Out Anyway?

"So when exactly are those Murder Drones comics coming out anyway?" I have heard you, I have heard you, here's your answer...

Article Summary Murder Drones comics from Oni Press are based on the hit animated series by Glitch Productions.

After a hot Kickstarter launch and high aftermarket demand, release dates faced initial delays.

The new schedule drops a fresh Murder Drones issue on the last Wednesday of each month.

A special one-shot and the next series issues are set through June 2026, with all solicit details listed.

One of the questions I have been asked a lot of late has been "When is the Murder Drones comic book coming out?" I mean, a lot. Murder Drones by Wyatt Kennedy and Jo Mi-Gyeong from Oni Press, based on the Amazon Prime animated series, stormed through Kickstarter, beating out Keanu Reeves, and launched in February, when they promised two books in the same month. No seriously, here's the checklist they published to prove it.

And since then, it has become a rather hot book on the aftermarket, rising in price on eBay and making the Hottest Comics lists. But that second issue? It was two months late and came out in April. So now we have another list and a promise that issue 3 will also be out in April. On the 29th.

And as it stands, they are sticking to their new schedule, with a new issue coming out on the last Wednesday of every month, and an extra special one-shot in June as well. If you need something to refer to, here are all; the solicits so far…

MURDER DRONES #1 (OF 6)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

Based on Glitch Productions' global animation phenomenon created by Liam Vickers and now streaming on Prime Video, it's three cheers for 'destroy all humans' as all-star creators Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel Voices) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) unleash the record-setting comics adaptation of the series that you have watched 330 million times: MURDER DRONES! In the far future on the desolate exoplanet designated Copper 9, the humans are long gone but the robotic worker drones they created to mine the planet's resources are still hard at work. Together, they have managed to forge their own makeshift society . . . or so they thought until a previously unknown kind of robot—the dreaded 'Murder Drones'—are activated by a long-forgotten human-scripted protocol to disassemble any worker that deviates from its original programming. But when a rebellious young worker drone named Uzi forms an unlikely alliance with two disassembly drones—Serial Designations N and V—can they, together, uncover the secrets of their origins . . . and stop the spread of the unsettling mechanical virus known as the Absolute Solver? Robots, violence, teen angst, mad science, love, loss, doors, hormones, and chaos! What more could you ask for? A pen, perhaps? It's a clicky pen! (Ask your kids. They'll get it!) $4.99 2/25/2026

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno Based on Glitch Productions' global animation phenomenon created by Liam Vickers and now streaming on Prime Video, it's three cheers for 'destroy all humans' as all-star creators Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel Voices) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) unleash the record-setting comics adaptation of the series that you have watched 330 million times: MURDER DRONES! In the far future on the desolate exoplanet designated Copper 9, the humans are long gone but the robotic worker drones they created to mine the planet's resources are still hard at work. Together, they have managed to forge their own makeshift society . . . or so they thought until a previously unknown kind of robot—the dreaded 'Murder Drones'—are activated by a long-forgotten human-scripted protocol to disassemble any worker that deviates from its original programming. But when a rebellious young worker drone named Uzi forms an unlikely alliance with two disassembly drones—Serial Designations N and V—can they, together, uncover the secrets of their origins . . . and stop the spread of the unsettling mechanical virus known as the Absolute Solver? Robots, violence, teen angst, mad science, love, loss, doors, hormones, and chaos! What more could you ask for? A pen, perhaps? It's a clicky pen! (Ask your kids. They'll get it!) $4.99 2/25/2026 MURDER DRONES #2 (OF 6)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

ROBOTS! REBELLION! AND THIS SICK-AS-HELL RAILGUN! From Glitch Productions and Oni Press, the record-shattering adaptation of the groundbreaking animated series from writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve) continues! Following the annihilation of the human colonists once tasked with gutting its resources in order to maximize shareholder value, the remote exoplanet of Copper 9 stands in ruin. But, beneath the surface, the colonists' robotic worker drones have built a new kind of life for themselves with purpose, schools, doors, and card games! Now, teenage drone Uzi has made an unlikely bestie in Disassembly Drone N, whose primary purpose, until very recently, was to destroy the worker drones (for reasons). But it's not just prom dates and awkward silences for these two wacky kids. A mysterious force continues to stalk the drone population from within, leaving a bloody trail of bodies in its wake. It's a real drag! $4.99 4/1/2026

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno ROBOTS! REBELLION! AND THIS SICK-AS-HELL RAILGUN! From Glitch Productions and Oni Press, the record-shattering adaptation of the groundbreaking animated series from writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve) continues! Following the annihilation of the human colonists once tasked with gutting its resources in order to maximize shareholder value, the remote exoplanet of Copper 9 stands in ruin. But, beneath the surface, the colonists' robotic worker drones have built a new kind of life for themselves with purpose, schools, doors, and card games! Now, teenage drone Uzi has made an unlikely bestie in Disassembly Drone N, whose primary purpose, until very recently, was to destroy the worker drones (for reasons). But it's not just prom dates and awkward silences for these two wacky kids. A mysterious force continues to stalk the drone population from within, leaving a bloody trail of bodies in its wake. It's a real drag! $4.99 4/1/2026 MURDER DRONES #1 (OF 6) 2nd PTG Allocations May Occur

4/1/2026

4/1/2026 MURDER DRONES #3 (OF 6)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

From Glitch Productions and Oni Press, the groundbreaking adaptation of the worldwide smash-hit animated series Murder Drones continues! Where might a worker drone go to get away from it all? How about Camp 98.7! A wilderness getaway on the uninhabitable surface of Copper-9, complete with murderous councilors, hurricane force winds, and other 'distractions'! As Uzi and her classmates set up camp in this little slice of paradise, the unseen force which has been systematically killing and eating the drone population makes short work of the other campers, and as Uzi discovers, the killer is much closer than she realized! $4.99 4/29/2026

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno From Glitch Productions and Oni Press, the groundbreaking adaptation of the worldwide smash-hit animated series Murder Drones continues! Where might a worker drone go to get away from it all? How about Camp 98.7! A wilderness getaway on the uninhabitable surface of Copper-9, complete with murderous councilors, hurricane force winds, and other 'distractions'! As Uzi and her classmates set up camp in this little slice of paradise, the unseen force which has been systematically killing and eating the drone population makes short work of the other campers, and as Uzi discovers, the killer is much closer than she realized! $4.99 4/29/2026 MURDER DRONES HOME #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Soo Lee (CA) Alessio Zonno

A DOUBLE-SIZED MURDER DRONES ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! From Glitch Productions and Oni Press comes a groundbreaking one-shot adapting the shocking and stylish origin episode of creator Liam Vickers's worldwide animation phenomenon in a stand-alone, 40-page special! Join series scribe Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel United) and special guest artist Soo Lee (Camilla: The Last Vampire, Disney's Maleficent) as they bring to life the chilling visions of a time long before the fall of the surface world on Copper-9, locked away deep in the recesses of poor Serial Designation N's seemingly innocent, childlike little brain (or CPU, or whatever drones have). Will the secrets of N's old human family, the Elliots, give Uzi and her friends the knowledge to stop the Absolute Solver virus? Or will it unlock a monster long forgotten? $6.99 5/13/2026

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Soo Lee (CA) Alessio Zonno A DOUBLE-SIZED MURDER DRONES ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! From Glitch Productions and Oni Press comes a groundbreaking one-shot adapting the shocking and stylish origin episode of creator Liam Vickers's worldwide animation phenomenon in a stand-alone, 40-page special! Join series scribe Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel United) and special guest artist Soo Lee (Camilla: The Last Vampire, Disney's Maleficent) as they bring to life the chilling visions of a time long before the fall of the surface world on Copper-9, locked away deep in the recesses of poor Serial Designation N's seemingly innocent, childlike little brain (or CPU, or whatever drones have). Will the secrets of N's old human family, the Elliots, give Uzi and her friends the knowledge to stop the Absolute Solver virus? Or will it unlock a monster long forgotten? $6.99 5/13/2026 MURDER DRONES #4 (OF 6)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

More murder, more drones, more insanity! The global animation phenomenon continues to defy convention in this thrilling and hilarious comics adaptation from the clicky-top pen (PENS!!) of writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and stunning artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Power Rangers). Uzi, N, Tessa, and J explore JC Jenson's secret underground labs, where they encounter deadly Sentinels and learn more about the malevolent sentience known as the Absolute Solver . . . and discover the truth about Earth's destruction?! Also, Uzi says "Bite me!" at least once. It's pretty rad. $4.99 5/27/2026

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno More murder, more drones, more insanity! The global animation phenomenon continues to defy convention in this thrilling and hilarious comics adaptation from the clicky-top pen (PENS!!) of writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and stunning artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Power Rangers). Uzi, N, Tessa, and J explore JC Jenson's secret underground labs, where they encounter deadly Sentinels and learn more about the malevolent sentience known as the Absolute Solver . . . and discover the truth about Earth's destruction?! Also, Uzi says "Bite me!" at least once. It's pretty rad. $4.99 5/27/2026 MURDER DRONES #5 (OF 6)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

Doors, doors, doors! The global animation phenomenon continues to defy convention in this heart-stopping and hilarious comics adaptation from the mad scribblings of writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and thrilling artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Power Rangers)! Uzi, N, and company continue to search for answers to the deadly viral entity known as the Absolute Solver, but as they get closer to uncovering the truth, the ground literally gives out beneath them. Trapped underground and racing against time, the party overcomes every obstacle and foe only to be met with TREACHERY! You know the boss battle is coming. This is a big one kids! Get ready. DIE MAD! $4.99 6/24/2026

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno Doors, doors, doors! The global animation phenomenon continues to defy convention in this heart-stopping and hilarious comics adaptation from the mad scribblings of writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and thrilling artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Power Rangers)! Uzi, N, and company continue to search for answers to the deadly viral entity known as the Absolute Solver, but as they get closer to uncovering the truth, the ground literally gives out beneath them. Trapped underground and racing against time, the party overcomes every obstacle and foe only to be met with TREACHERY! You know the boss battle is coming. This is a big one kids! Get ready. DIE MAD! $4.99 6/24/2026 MURDER DRONES # 6 (OF 6)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

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