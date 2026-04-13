Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: adriana melo, Erica Schultz, vampirella

Erica Schultz & Adriana Melo Announce Their Vampirella Summer Special

Erica Schultz and Adriana Melo announce their Vampirella Summer Special from Dynamite Entertainment in July 2026

Dynamite Entertainment is to publish the Vampirella Summer Special 2026 in July by writer Erica Schultz and artist Adriana Melo. "Even immortal vampires (or is she an alien? both!) need a little bit of time off for rest and relaxation. Diehard fans know, too, that Drakulonians do not share the traditional undead vampires' weakness to sunlight, so she's totally clear to hit the beach. But despite being shore-compatible, other parts of Vampirella's life inevitably lead to complications in even the best planned vacation getaways! Suddenly in "Rising from the Ashes" the raven-haired, sharp-toothed antiheroine finds herself a whopping 2,000 years in the past. Immediately up to her eyes in drama – instead of the surf she was relishing – it'll only get even crazier when the nearby volcano starts rumbling and is certainly not dormant. Vampi was looking for an island getaway, and she's getting more than she bargained for! This epic, extra-sized issue is bloodsuckingly brought to fans by writer Erica Schultz."

Erica Schultz is best known for her work at Marvel Comics and as the first woman to write a Spawn comic. She began working in comics as an animator for the Astonishing X-Men motion comic, and has since written, lettered, and edited comics across multiple publishers, including Image, Dynamite, and comiXology Originals. Marvel titles include Daredevil, X-23/Laura Kinney: Wolverine, Hallows' Eve, Wolverine, Black Widow, Blood Hunters, Star Wars: Darth Maul and the new Rogue series. She has written Spawn: Rat City and Gunslinger Spawn for Todd McFarlane at Image Comics, as well as her creator-owned work Forgotten Home.

Adriana Melo is rather new to Dynamite, with DC, Top Coe and Marvel titles in her history, including Birds of Prey, Power Girl, Witchblade, Ms. Marvel, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, and more. For Dynamite, she wrote Charmed, Zena Warrior Princess, and the Sword Of Sorrows crossover. With covers from Adriana Melo, Shannon Maer and CucumberCosplay. There will also be a premium mystery blind bag offering available, featuring three limited-edition variants of the issue. Adriana's pencil previews can be seen below…

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