Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image | Tagged: blind bag, energon, gi joe, m.a.s.k., skybound, transformers

Energon Universe's M.A.S.K. #1 Gets 200,000 Orders From Comic Stores

M.A.S.K. #1 launch gets 200,000 orders from comic stores, joining Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals in the Energon Universe

Article Summary M.A.S.K. #1 comic launches with over 200,000 preorders, making it a top-selling Energon Universe debut.

This issue beats past M.A.S.K. comic launches and even outsells Transformers #1 in initial orders.

Sales were boosted by the Energon Universe Blind Bag, featuring secret comics and first appearances.

Main M.A.S.K. characters appear May 2 in the Free Comic Book Day Energon Universe 2026 Special.

Ever since Robert Kirkman looked down the camera at me and announced Dan Watters and Pye Parr's M.A.S.K. #1 from Image/Skybound at ComicsPRO in February, I've been speculating on what this might mean for the Energon Universe, which has sold over six million copies since it launched. Well, now we know the answer, which is that M.A.S.K. #1 has launched with over 200,000 copies ordered, solidifying the series as one of the biggest launches of 2026 from any company (all without the Marvel or DC corporate machines behind it… although it does have Hasbro. And a blind bag.). This makes it not only the largest M.A.S.K. comic book launch ever (outdoing DC's launch in the late 80s), but also the second largest Hasbro comics launch ever – bigger than Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers #1 and closely behind Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly's G.I. Joe #1.

While much praise around the industry is directed at Kirkman and Skybound for how they turned Transformers and G.I. Joe into comic book powerhouses routinely outselling most of Marvel and DC's monthly superhero output, their biggest coup may be transforming (no pun intended) M.A.S.K. into a launch that exceeds all of DCs heavily hyped (and bundle-powered) Next Level launches coming out of their DC K.O. event. Those M.A.S.K. #1 sales certainly benefit from their buzz about the Energon Universe Blind Bag, which contains three secret comics, including a big First Appearance that I'm certain I got accurate in my predictions.

But even with those record sales, did comic shops order enough copies of M.A.S.K. #1? I'm told that eagle-eyed retailers who read the PDF and attended Skybound retailer calls (where secrets were spilled, but apparently not to me) are confident that the big Blind Bag's first appearance will turn the heads of casual fans. But beyond that, there are hints in M.A.S.K. #1 of some bigger Energon Universe mythology that will get die-hard comic readers coming in to experience for themselves. While we may have to wait till June to learn if they're right, I wouldn't be surprised to hear a M.A.S.K. #1 second printing announced before the first printing goes on sale – and that retailers underordered blind bags, with some stores perhaps even charging a premium or limiting quantities per customer.

But fans don't have to wait till June, as major M.A.S.K. and V.E.N.O.M. characters make their debut on May 2nd in the new Energon Universe 2026 Special, releasing for Free Comic Book Day, one that will be in the hands of the same casual fans who've made recent M.A.S.K. toy releases such a huge success. Will this be the tipping point that drives early sell-outs of M.A.S.K. #1 at Lunar? M.A.S.K. #1 is on sale on the 10th of June at comic stores everywhere, but I'd make a guess that I'll have all the spoilers a few days for you in advance – followed by some exasperated e-mails from the folks at Image and Skybound.

"The world is becoming a terrifying place. Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K.–a network of specialists ready to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment's notice, Trakker and his agents can deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts their vehicles–and their drivers–into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them… but will Trakker's own secrets jeopardise their entire mission?

"In addition to the main cover by Pye Parr, the lineup of variant covers for M.A.S.K. #1 includes open-to-order covers by J. Scott Campbell, Cedric Poulat, and Mark Spears, Energon Universe Third Anniversary connecting covers by Tom Reilly & Adriano Lucas, incentive variant covers by Kael Ngu, E.J. Su, Jonboy Meyers, Joshua Cassara & Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer, blank sketch covers featuring M.A.S.K. and V.E.N.O.M., foil covers by Pye Parr and J. Scott Campbell, and die-cut foil mask covers by Pye Parr, Luke Preece & Andres Juarez." "M.A.S.K. #1 also features a first-ever Energon Universe blind bag program that allows fans a chance to get ANY of the solicited covers from A through K, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity (that mirror existing ratios). However, there are three rare SURPRISE Energon Universe comics that can be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE comics will not be publicly announced in advance of the issue release." "In celebration of M.A.S.K.'s arrival in the Energon Universe, Skybound and Hasbro will feature an exclusive first look at M.A.S.K. in the Energon Universe Special 2026, a Free Comic Book Day issue releasing Saturday, May 2, 2026. The special issue will include four all-new stories from TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and VOID RIVALS and will serve as the first official glimpse into Dan Watters and Pye Parr's M.A.S.K." "M.A.S.K. is the latest addition to the historic collaboration between Skybound and Hasbro, a new part of the shared Energon Universe that features ongoing series VOID RIVALS by writer Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead), artist Andrei Bressan (DESTRO), and colorist Dee Cunniffe (The Wicked and the Divine), the two-time Eisner Award winning TRANSFORMERS by writer Robert Kirkman, artist Jason Howard (The Astounding Wolf-Man), and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Murder Falcon), and G.I. JOE by writer Joshua Williamson (Superman, Dark Ride), artist Andrea Milana (X-Men '97), and colorist Lee Loughridge (Thor, Star Wars)."

The full list of variant covers is below. Because, as Tom Brevoort says, this is the comics economy we are living in now…

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover A by Pye Parr (Lunar Code: 0426IM8000)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover B by J. Scott Campbell & Sabine Rich (Lunar Code: 0426IM8001)

(Lunar Code: 0426IM8001) M.A.S.K. #1 Cover C by Cedric Poulat (Lunar Code: 0426IM8002)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover D by Mark Spears (Lunar Code: 0426IM8003)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover E Energon Universe Third Anniversary (Connecting) by Tom Reilly & Adriano Lucas (Lunar Code: 0426IM8004)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover F Energon Universe Third Anniversary (Connecting) by Tom Reilly (Lunar Code: 0426IM8005)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover G (1:25 Copy Incentive) by Kael Ngu (Lunar Code: 0426IM8006)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover H (1:50 Copy Incentive) by E.J. Su (Lunar Code: 0426IM8007)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover I (Foil) (1:100 Copy Incentive) by Jonboy Meyers ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8008)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover J (1:250 Copy Incentive) by Joshua Cassara & Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Lunar Code: 0426IM8009)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover K (1:500 Copy Incentive) by Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer (Lunar Code: 0426IM8010)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover L Blank Sketch Cover (M.A.S.K.) ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8011)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover M Blank Sketch Cover (V.E.N.O.M.) ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8012)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover N (Foil) by Pye Parr ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8013)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover O (Foil) by J. Scott Campbell & Sabine Rich ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8014)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover P (Die Cut oil Mask Cover) by Pye Parr & Luke Preece & Andres Juarez ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8015

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover Q (Die Cut Foil Mask Cover) by Pye Parr & Luke Preece & Andres Juarez ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8016)

M.A.S.K. #1 Cover R Blind Bag by Andres Juarez ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0426IM8017)

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