Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, the pokemon company

Pokémon Opens Registration for 2026 NA International Championships

You'll be able to register for a spot to spectate the 2026 Pokémon North America International Championships this week across two waves

Article Summary Pokémon NAIC 2026 spectator registration opens in two waves starting April 14 via the official portal.

The event runs June 12–14 in New Orleans, featuring TCG, video game, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE.

All registered competitors get a kit with exclusive Pokémon merchandise and promo items, while supplies last.

Championship Points earned at NAIC help players qualify for the 2026 Pokémon World Championships.

The Pokémon Company has revealed the dates that they will open registrations for the 2026 North America International Championships for spectators, which will be held in New Orleans this June. The company will give fans and players a chance to sign up for the event in two waves, as you'll be able to watch the competitions across four different tabletop and video game titles. Spectator registration will take place through the company's event registration portal, with the first wave happening on April 14 at 5pm PT, while the second will be on April 15 at 7am. PT. We have more details from the company of what you can expect from the event below, as it will happen from June 12-14 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

2026 Pokémon North America International Championships

The Pokémon North America International Championships (NAIC) is the third International Championships event of the 2026 Championship Series season, featuring exciting competitions for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the Pokémon Champions video game, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE. While players are vying for precious Championship Points, all Pokémon fans are sure to find delight at NAIC with a variety of fun activities for everyone!

Pokémon Center returns to New Orleans at the 2026 Pokémon North America International Championships! Discover International Championships-exclusive products, as well as select items from Pokémon Center's online store. More information on how to attend is coming soon. This season's NAIC will take place June 12–14, 2026, returning once again to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Players will be vying for a suite of incredible prizes, including a significant number of Championship Points, which help determine who will earn an invitation to the 2026 Pokémon World Championships. All registered competitors will receive a competitor kit packed with Pokémon goodies, including a cap, playmat, card sleeves, deck box, pin, International Championships–stamped promo card, and more. Competitor kits are available while supplies last, and contents may vary based on availability.

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