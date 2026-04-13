Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Trailer, Poster, Images

Lionsgate has released the official trailer, along with a new poster and images from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, featuring lots of new and familiar faces.

Article Summary Lionsgate debuts the official trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, teasing new and returning characters.

The trailer showcases fresh footage and the franchise's signature sharp casting, with younger takes on fan favorites.

Director Francis Lawrence continues to set each prequel apart, promising a distinct look and feel for the latest installment.

Fans can expect to revisit Panem’s dramatic history when Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

The official trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has officially been released, and the fans are going to love this one. Regardless of what you think about this franchise, the casting for these films has always been on point, and now they are casting younger versions of iconic characters. They did a very good job with the handful in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but this time, we have a lot more familiar faces. The casting looks fantastic, and we get a good look at most of them in this new trailer. We also see a lot of new footage and continue to see how director Francis Lawrence makes these prequels distinctive from each other.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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