Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Weekend Box Office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Wins Second Straight Weekend Box Office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary easily finished on top of the box office this past weekend.

Article Summary The Super Mario Galaxy Movie won its second straight weekend with $69M, now the top-grossing US film of 2026.

Worldwide, the film sits at $628M, trailing the first Mario film by just 13% and eyeing $1 billion.

Project Hail Mary held strong in second with $24.5M, while new releases You, Me & Tuscany and Faces of Death flopped.

Next weekend, The Mummy and A24's Mother Mary challenge the top two, but dethroning them won't be easy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie handily won a second-straight weekend at the box office, taking in $69 million, a dip of -49% and becoming the top-grossing film in the US this year after only two weekends. Worldwide, it sits at $628 million, which puts it around -13% behind the first film at this point. Hard to think it won't eventually reach the mythical $1 billion threshold, though it will take more work to get there than the first film did. Anyway you slice it, the film is a blockbuster as expected, and I would think that Universal will officially announce another Mario film at their CinemaCon presentation this week out in Vegas. Maybe the Luigi's Mansion spin-off?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie And Project Hail Mary…What Else Is New?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was followed once again by Project Hail Mary, which made $24.5 million. With that gross, the film has now made $510 million worldwide. Third place went to A24's The Drama with $8.7 million. The only wide release this past weekend was You, Me, & Tuscany, which took in $8 million. Looks like the young audience that Universal was banking on didn't show up for this one. Another release some were thinking could carve out a spot was the new Faces of Death film. Well, that didn't happen, as the film only made $1.7 million.

The weekend box office top five for April 10:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie- $69 million Project Hail Mary- $24.5 million The Drama- $8.7 million You, Me, & Tuscany- $8 million Hoppers- $4 million

This week, horror takes center stage as Warner Bros tries to breathe some life into The Mummy. No, not THAT Mummy. This is a whole new take on the mythology, and there is a bit of excitement with this one, as it is directed by horror favorite Lee Cronin. The other new release is A24's thriller Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway. That one should crack the top five, but I think The Mummy can only hope for second place at best. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie/Project Hail Mary twosome is a tough one to take down, and I am not sure it can do it.

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