Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Bat-mobile, Absolute Batman, dark knight returns, frank miller, harley quinn, nick dragotta, red hood, scott snyder

Naming The New Absolute Batmobile In Absolute Batman #19 (Spoilers)

Absolute Harley Quinn naming the new Absolute Batmobile in Absolute Batman #19 out on Wednesday (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #19 reveals the naming of the new Batmobile by Absolute Harley Quinn, featuring big spoilers.

Alfred Pennyworth tries giving the Batmobile a name, but Batman finds all suggestions lacking in creativity.

The Red Hood Gang and past Batman comics inspire the final name, with nods to The Dark Knight Returns.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta launch a new story arc with debut villains and fresh twists in Absolute Batman.

Scott Snyder told us all at MegaCon Orlando that Red Hood, the Absolute Harley Quinn, would name the new Absolute Batmobile. Not the big huge hulking thing, but something new… oh, you know what this means, don't you? Because Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics on Wednesday.

There you go. Now, it is possible that Bleeding Cool may post a few Absolute Batman #19 spoilers in the run-up to its publication. Some like them, some don't. Some people also post these images elsewhere without the spoiler tag. If you do share them, please try to preserve the spoiler warning, okay? Thank you… And now back to the new Batmobile. Now the big hulking thing is a reference to the Batman: The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynne Varley version of the Batmobile, more like a massive tank. But this one is more like the Christopher Nolan version, known as The Tumbler from Batman Begins and Batman Returns.

Alfred Pennyworth has a go at naming it… But Batman is not happy with any of these suggestions. After all, Alfred is an MI6 assassin, not a brand manager.

So it's down to Harley Quinn to have a go. And he's even less happy with that.

But it seems he doesn't get to name it when the will of the Red Hood Gang is at play…

It's also a Batman: The Dark Knight Returns reference. To be fair, a lot of Absolute Batman is, especially in Nick Dragotta's art style, over the top approach and lots and lots of tiny panels to get the story across. Rather than "Bat-Nasty", the Mutant gang, who later become Batman's gang, and are also a reference in the Red Hood Gang, had a similar line…

Which then took on a life of its own….

And now, finding a home is the new name for the mini-Batmobile. The "Bat-Nasty". Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics on Wednesday.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026

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