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He-Man 2.0 Coming Soon from Mondo's 1/6 Masters of the Universe Line

He-Man Deluxe 2.0 has just been revealed as the newest 1/6 Scale Figure in Mondo’s Masters of the Universe line

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Article Summary

  • He-Man Deluxe 2.0 joins Mondo’s 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure line as a Timed Edition release
  • Features include multiple swappable portraits, four armor sets, light-up features, and fabric goods
  • Fans can display He-Man in classic, Laser Power, Flying Fist, and King Grayskull appearances
  • Pre-orders open April 14 on MondoShop with an accessory-packed figure at a $285 price point

Eternia's greatest hero has returned to Mondo with a brand-new Masters of the Universe figure. It appears that He-Man is back with a brand new deluxe 2.0 1/6 scale figure that brings many of his iconic appearances to life. Mondo will be releasing this figure as their latest Timed Edition drop, which will include a great assortment of accessories, armor, and portraits. Masters of the Universe fans will be able to display He-Man in his iconic Classic design, Laser Power, Flying Fist, and King Grayskull appearances.

From removable armor, extra weapons, swappable hands, different portraits, and interchangeable hair, He-Man 2.0 has everything one needs to bring justice to Eternia. Mondo put a lot of time and effort into this release, and it will please many Masters of the Universe fans happy to get some, so do not wait for this drop. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this He-Man Deluxe 2.0 figure is set to arrive at the MondoShop on April 14 for $285.

Masters of the Universe – He-Man Deluxe 2.0 1/6 Scale Figure

"Next in Mondo's line of Masters of the Universe™ 1/6 Scale Figures, the one and only He-man™… 2.0! Featuring 3 swappable portraits, 4 armor sets, fabric goods, light-up features, and weapons, this timed edition release is loaded with updated articulation, accessories, and posable options to showcase your favorite representations of the character. This continuation of the definitive version of He-Man completes the '80s toy line armor sets, bringing Mondo's storytelling in design to fan favorite armors, including Laser Power, Flying Fists, and an opportunity to bring the hero of Eternia™ to your collection as well!

Product Includes:

  • He-Man Deluxe Figure
  • Neutral Portrait
    • Angry
    • Rage
    • Laser Power
    • King Grayskull
    • Classic Animated
  • Flying Fist Removable Armor
    • Flying Fist Shield
    • Flying Fist Weapon
  • Laser Power Removable Armor
    • Laser Power Sword
    • Laser Power Crystal
  • King Grayskull Removable Armor
    • King Grayskull Power Sword
  • Deluxe Classic Armor
    • Deluxe Classic Power Sword

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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