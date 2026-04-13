He-Man 2.0 Coming Soon from Mondo's 1/6 Masters of the Universe Line

Eternia's greatest hero has returned to Mondo with a brand-new Masters of the Universe figure. It appears that He-Man is back with a brand new deluxe 2.0 1/6 scale figure that brings many of his iconic appearances to life. Mondo will be releasing this figure as their latest Timed Edition drop, which will include a great assortment of accessories, armor, and portraits. Masters of the Universe fans will be able to display He-Man in his iconic Classic design, Laser Power, Flying Fist, and King Grayskull appearances.

From removable armor, extra weapons, swappable hands, different portraits, and interchangeable hair, He-Man 2.0 has everything one needs to bring justice to Eternia. Mondo put a lot of time and effort into this release, and it will please many Masters of the Universe fans happy to get some, so do not wait for this drop. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this He-Man Deluxe 2.0 figure is set to arrive at the MondoShop on April 14 for $285.