Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo
He-Man 2.0 Coming Soon from Mondo's 1/6 Masters of the Universe Line
He-Man Deluxe 2.0 has just been revealed as the newest 1/6 Scale Figure in Mondo’s Masters of the Universe line
Article Summary
- He-Man Deluxe 2.0 joins Mondo’s 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure line as a Timed Edition release
- Features include multiple swappable portraits, four armor sets, light-up features, and fabric goods
- Fans can display He-Man in classic, Laser Power, Flying Fist, and King Grayskull appearances
- Pre-orders open April 14 on MondoShop with an accessory-packed figure at a $285 price point
Masters of the Universe – He-Man Deluxe 2.0 1/6 Scale Figure
"Next in Mondo's line of Masters of the Universe™ 1/6 Scale Figures, the one and only He-man™… 2.0! Featuring 3 swappable portraits, 4 armor sets, fabric goods, light-up features, and weapons, this timed edition release is loaded with updated articulation, accessories, and posable options to showcase your favorite representations of the character. This continuation of the definitive version of He-Man completes the '80s toy line armor sets, bringing Mondo's storytelling in design to fan favorite armors, including Laser Power, Flying Fists, and an opportunity to bring the hero of Eternia™ to your collection as well!
Product Includes:
- He-Man Deluxe Figure
- Neutral Portrait
- Angry
- Rage
- Laser Power
- King Grayskull
- Classic Animated
- Flying Fist Removable Armor
- Flying Fist Shield
- Flying Fist Weapon
- Laser Power Removable Armor
- Laser Power Sword
- Laser Power Crystal
- King Grayskull Removable Armor
- King Grayskull Power Sword
- Deluxe Classic Armor
- Deluxe Classic Power Sword