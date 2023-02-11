1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" Images Released Here are the preview images & overview for Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 S01E06 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny."

With less than 24 hours to go until the next chapter of Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 hits our screens, we have an official overview and preview images to pass along for S01E06, "One Ocean Closer to Destiny." And considering how last week's return episode ended, we have a strange feeling that there's definitely one storyline from last week that viewers are looking to get a quick resolution on. So what the #@$% happened to Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer)? Here's hoping this week's episode title is a good sign of a less-than-tragic resolution and not something meant to be "bigger picture" or thematically ironic.

1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny": In the wake of the tugboat crash, the next step in Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra's (Julia Schlaepfer) fate is revealed. Cara (Mirren) and McDowell (Robert Patrick) begin hiring new Livestock Officers. Teonna (Aminah Nieves) covers her tracks as Marshalls come looking. Jacob (Ford) gains strength. Written by Sheridan, here's a look at the official preview images released for this weekend's episode:

Here's a look back at the clip from Ford's interview with TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie, which included the (potentially) big reveal that Ford will be back for the second season. Well, it would be easy to assume that means Jacob survives whatever else the season has to offer. But then again, as we saw with Ryan Phillippe when he was promoting his run on ABC's Big Sky only to be killed in the first episode, there's always the possibility that it could be a swerve. We'll let you be the judge…

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Paramount+'s 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.