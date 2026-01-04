Posted in: Current News, Movies, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Critic's Choice Awards

2026 Critics Choice Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big Event!

Kicking off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, here's your viewing guide to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, including a rundown of the nominees and more.

What better way to kick off the award season than with the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards? That's precisely what we have going on tonight, live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Hosted by actress, comedian, and author Chelsea Handler, tonight's star-studded ceremony will honor the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievements. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool has put together a viewing guide for tonight's big event – including when and where to watch, who's set to attend and present, information about the preshow and recap show, and much more – including a rundown of the nominees in both the Television and Film categories.

When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 Critics Choice Awards? The 2026 Critics Choice Awards will air live on both coasts from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 4th, 2026. Viewers can catch all of the awards action across E! and USA networks. In addition,viewers can watch live on USANetwork.com as well as the apps for USA, E!, SYFY, and Oxygen.

How Can I Follow the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Social Media? Follow the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards. Follow @enews and @eentertainment for live red carpet and CCA coverage.

What Else Do I Need to Know About the 2026 Critics Choice Awards? Here's what you need to know to check out the red carpet/preshow, as well as the awards show recap:

"LIVE from E!: Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet Special" : Hosted by Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight , along with Will Marfuggi and Erin Lim Rhodes , the preshow will air live from 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT to 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT across E! and USA Network. You can also watch live on USANetwork.com and USA, E!, SYFY, and Oxygen apps.

: Hosted by and , along with and , the preshow will air live from 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT to 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT across E! and USA Network. You can also watch live on USANetwork.com and USA, E!, SYFY, and Oxygen apps. "E!'s Creator Cam" : Hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes , the livestream will give viewers unfiltered behind-the-scenes access on the red carpet—from 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT to 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Coverage will be streamed on E! News' Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts accounts, E! Entertainment's YouTube Shorts, as well as USA Network's Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. You can also check out Creator Cam footage on the @critcschoice Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and the @officialcriticschoice TikTok page. Viewers can also tune in for a live behind-the-scenes look at all of the Glambot action on the carpet on the @eentertainment Instagram account.

: Hosted by , the livestream will give viewers unfiltered behind-the-scenes access on the red carpet—from 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT to 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Coverage will be streamed on E! News' Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts accounts, E! Entertainment's YouTube Shorts, as well as USA Network's Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. You can also check out Creator Cam footage on the @critcschoice Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and the @officialcriticschoice TikTok page. Viewers can also tune in for a live behind-the-scenes look at all of the Glambot action on the carpet on the @eentertainment Instagram account. "E!'s Live RE!CAP: Critics Choice": Hosted by Will Marfuggi, Robyn Delmonte, and Monét X Change, the recap show will air after the award show from 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT to 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on the E! network and eonline.com, as well as E! News' YouTube, X and LinkedIn accounts, E! Entertainment's Facebook, X and YouTube pages, and the USA Network's X and YouTube.

Who's Presenting During the 2026 Critics Choice Awards? As of this writing, Ali Larter, Alicia Silverstone, Allison Janney*, Arden Cho, Ava DuVernay, Bradley Whitford, Billy Bob Thornton*, Diego Luna*, EJAE*, Hannah Einbinder*, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Williams, Justin Hartley, Justin Sylvester, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Keltie Knight, Marcello Hernández, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Noah Schnapp, Owen Cooper*, Quinta Brunson, Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn*, Sebastian Maniscalco, and William H. Macy are set to present.

Who's Attending the 2026 Critics Choice Awards? Adam Brody, Adam Sandler, Adam Scott, Adolpho Veloso, Akiva Schaffer, Al Nelson, Alex Graves, Alex Gregory, Alex Woo, Alexander Skarsgård, Alexandre Desplat, Alice Felton, Alicia Silverstone, Aliyah Mastin, Allison Janney, Amanda Marsalis, Amanda Seyfried, Amy Madigan, Amy Pascal, Andy Gill, Andy Jurgensen, Anthony Katagas, Arden Cho, Ariana Grande, Asher Grodman, Ashley Walters, Ato Essandoh, Audrey Nuna, Austin Winsberg, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Babou Ceesay, Bella Ramsey, Benicio del Toro, Benny Burtt, Bernard Derriman, Bernard Telsey, Billy Bob Thornton, Blake Slatkin, Brandon Proctor, Brian Tyree Henry, Brian Machleit, Brian Mendoza, Britt Lower, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Bryan Andrews, Camila Perez, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Caroline Baron, Carrie Preston, Cary Christopher, Cassidy Freeman, Charlie Hunnam, Chase Infiniti, Chase Sui Wonders, Chloé Zhao, Chris Appelhans, Chris Perfetti, Chris Welcker, Christine Tremarco, Christopher Scarabosio, Claudio Miranda, Clint Bentley, Craig Dolby, Craig Robinson, Damian Marcano, Dan Erickson, Dan Gilroy, Dan Laustsen, Dan O'Connor, Dana Gonzales, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Danielle Brooks,

David Alan Grier, David Heyman, David Rysdahl, David Taylor, David V. Butler, David Zucker, Debora Cahn, Deirdre Connolly, Delroy Lindo, Denée Benton, Diane Mercer, Diego Luna, Dolores Fonzi, Domee Shi, Domingo Corral, Ed Price, Edi Patterson, Ego Nwodim, EJAE, Eli Bush, Elle Fanning, Emilia Jones, Emilie Lesclaux, Emily Erotas, Emily Feller, Emily Korteweg, Emily Mortimer, Enrique Arrizon, Eric Leven, Erica Huggins, Erik Benson, Erin Doherty, Erin Foster, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Victor, Evan Goldberg, Everett Blunck, Felipe Pacheco, Félix de Givry, Francine Maisler, Frida Perez, Gareth John, Gary Powell, Gary Rizzo, Gigi Pritzker, Ginnifer Goodwin, Gordon Smith, Greg Kwedar, Gregg Taylor, Guillermo del Toro, Gwen Whittle, Hannah Einbinder, Hannah Walters, Henri Magalon, Henry Melcher, Ike Barinholtz, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Jackie Cohn, Jackie Tohn, Jacob Elordi, Jacobi Jupe, Jackson Spidell, Jafar Panahi, James Weaver, Janelle James, Janelle Momary-Neely, Janice Williams, Jared Bush, Jason Collins, Jean Smart, Jeff Frost, Jeff Goldblum, Jeff Trammell, Jen Statsky, Jenni Konner, Jennifer Venditti,

Jeremiah Silva, Jess Rosenthal, Jessica Biel, Jessie Buckley, Ji-young Yoo, Jo Johnson, Joe Letteri, Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Joel Edgerton, John Gilroy, John Hoberg, John Jude, John Mayer, John Jude Schultz, Jon M. Chu, Jonathan Tolins, Jordan Tappis, José Antonio Garcia, Joseph Wright, Josh Safdie, Justine Lupe, Kaley Cuoco, Karolina Wydra, Kate Hawley, Katherine LaNasa, Kathy Bates, Keith Dawson, Ken Diaz, Keri Russell, Kevin Miller, Kim Rosenstock, Kirk Baxter, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Kristen Bell, Krys Marshall, Kyle Marvin, Laia Casanovas, Lawrence Bender, Lee Byung Hun, Leo Satkovich, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lisa Ann Walter, Liz Glotzer, Liza Marshall, Lucia Aniello, Luciane Buchanan, Luciano Bacheta, Ludwig Göransson, Lukasz Zal, Madeline Sharafian, Maggie Kang, Maïlys Vallade, Malgosia Turzanska, Marc Platt, Marcello Hernandez, Marin Ireland, Mark Roybal, Mark Ruffalo, Mark Sonnenblick, Mary Alice Drumm, Matthew Rhys, May Hong, Megan Stalter, Meghann Fahy, Mia Goth, Michael Angelo Covino, Michael Bauman, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Chernus, Michael Peña, Michael P. Shawver,

Michelle Wong, Mike Fontaine, Mike Hill, Mike Makowsky, Miles Caton, Miles Dale, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Crowley, Nathan Robitaille, Nic Gonda, Nick Offerman, Nicole Beharie, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Nikeah Forde, Nikki Boyer, Nina Gold, Nina Wolarsky, Nina Ye, Noah Hawley, Noah Wyle, Odessa A'zion, Oliver Laxe, Omar Miller, Oriol Maymó, Oscar Nuñez, Owen Cooper, Park Chan-wook, Patricia Arquette, Patrick Ball, Patrick Schumacker, Paul Mescal, Paul Tazewell, Paul Thomas Anderson, Paul W. Downs, Peter Huyck, Quinta Brunson, R. Scott Gemmill, Rachel Shane, Ramy Youssef, Rebecca Wisocky, Rei Ami, Regina Hall, Renate Reinsve, Rhea Seehorn, Richard Baneham, Richard Schwartz, Ro Donnelly, Robby Hoffman, Robert Harrington, Ron Schmidt, Ronald Bronstein, Rose Byrne, Rose McIver, Ruth E. Carter, Ryan Coogler, Sal Gentile, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sam Donovan, Sam Laybourne, Sam Racanelli, Sanne Wohlenberg, Sara Foster, Sarah Jenks-Daly, Sarah Shahi, Sarah Snook, Scott Stuber, Sean Baker, Sean Evans, Seth Rogen, Sev Ohanian, Shannon Mahina Gorman, Shawn Hatosy,

Sherryl Clark, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shih-Ching Tsou, Shunika Terry-Jennings, Siân Richards, Simon Chong, Skye P. Marshall, Sophia Lillis, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephane Ceretti, Stephen Dunlevy, Stephen Graham, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Boeddeker, Tamara Deverell, Te Ao O Hinepehinga, Ted Danson, Teyana Taylor, Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, Tiffany Little Canfield, Tim Baltz, Tim Hahn, Timothée Chalamet, Timothy Simons, Tom Pelphrey, Tony Cavalero, Tony Gennaro, Tony Villaflor, Tracey Cook, Tramell Tillman, Tyler James Williams, Ugo Bienvenu, Viridiana Lieberman, Wagner Moura, Will Tracy, William H. Macy, William Stanford Davis, Wood Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, Xavi Font, Yvett Merino, Zinzi Coogler, and many more!

*Denotes presenters and honorees who are also nominees.

2026 CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS: TELEVISION NOMINATIONS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

The Gorge (Apple TV)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Summer of '69 (Hulu)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Michael Peña – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Julianne Moore – Sirens (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Conan O'Brien Must Go (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

2026 CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS: FILM NOMINATIONS

BEST PICTURE

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Cary Christopher – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby (A24)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Will Tracy – Bugonia (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet (Focus Features)

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme (A24)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST EDITING

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys – Warfare (A24)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Arco (Neon)

Elio (Pixar Animation Studios)

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

BEST COMEDY

The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)

Eternity (A24)

Friendship (A24)

The Naked Gun (Paramount)

The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

Splitsville (Neon)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

No Other Choice (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sirāt (Neon)

BEST SONG

"Drive" – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)

"Golden" – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

"I Lied to You" – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

"Clothed by the Sun" – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

"Train Dreams" – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)

"The Girl in the Bubble" – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Max Richter – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme (A24)

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST SOUND

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas – Sirāt (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare (A24)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Sponsors of the Awards include FIJI Water, Milagro Tequila, Cold Stone Creamery, and Wetzel's Pretzels.

