Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's Top 10 of 2020, as we cross the halfway point on our look back at the best and brightest in broadcast, cable, streaming, and online television this year. This year, continue to recognize the extent to which Television stepped up in the face of a global pandemic while other mediums left their audiences to fend for themselves. Not Television. Television stepped up to make our lockdown times a little more sane- a bit more bearable. From live-streaming table reads to tweet-a-longs with shows' best and brightest offering fans new content to productions going into massive "bubble modes" to knock out as much content as possible. In 2020, Television proved once again what it's always been. A reflection of what we've been, who we are, and who we have the potential to be in the toughest of times. Created for the streaming service by Scott Frank and Allan Scott and based on the Walter Tevis 1983 novel of the same name, Netflix's The Queen's Gambit would checkmate viewers around the globe- in large part due to Anya Taylor-Joy's performance as Beth Harmon as well as the cinematic look and feel to the limited series. Let Bleeding Cool's Eden Arnold explain how the series made the right moves to earn a spot on our list:

"If you haven't heard of 'The Queen's Gambit,' then there's a good chance you've completely forsaken 2020 to live in complete and total isolation in the middle of the woods with zero contact with society or any other people. Not that we could blame you. Though it was released in late October with little to no initial fanfair, the Netflix original limited series drama steadily grew to become "The Next Big Thing" – with sales of chess sets and instruction books soaring in the wake of the show's critical and viewer success," Arnold explained. "Focusing on the rise of chess genius Beth Harmon, who struggles with addiction, family, and mastering the world of competitive chess, 'The Queen's Gambit' is able to take the world of 1960's competitive chess and turn it into something super fascinating for the masses. And when discussing the series, I would be remiss to not mention just how mesmerizing the show's production design was and how the series took the time to develop well-rounded supporting characters."

This post is part of a multi-part series: Bleeding Cool TV Top 10 of 2020 Countdown.