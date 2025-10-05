Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cyndi lauper, Grammys

A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper Preview: Cher, John Legend, SZA & More

Here's our preview for tonight's A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from The Hollywood Bowl on CBS, with Cher, John Legend, SZA, and more.

Article Summary A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper airs tonight on CBS and Paramount+ from the Hollywood Bowl.

Music legends including Cher, John Legend, SZA, and Joni Mitchell join to honor Cyndi Lauper's career.

The special features exclusive live performances of Cyndi Lauper’s most iconic and influential hits.

Lauper is recognized as a Grammy, Emmy, Tony winner and 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Following last month's celebration of Earth, Wind & Fire, CBS and The Recording Academy's A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from The Hollywood Bowl will honor the musical impact and influence of Cyndi Lauper. Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+, the two-hour all-star concert was filmed over two nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl as Lauper wrapped her global year-long "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour." Viewers can expect to experience exclusive performances of the Grammy, Emmy & Tony winner and 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's iconic songs. Joining Lauper are Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angelique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, and Jake Wesley Rogers, along with a video tribute from Brandi Carlile.

Here's a look at the official preview images gallery for CBS and The Recording Academy's A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from The Hollywood Bowl, followed by three sneak peeks spotlighting Lauper with Cher, Legend, and Guyton:

Ken Ehrlich, Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Mason Jr., Brian Burke, and Lisa Barbaris are executive producers of CBS's A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from The Hollywood Bowl. Ken Ehrlich Productions and Grammy Studios are producing.

