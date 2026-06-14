Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cancelled, X-Men United

Official: X-Men United Ongoing Comic Will Only Run For Ten Issues

Official: the X-Men United ongoing comic from Marvel Comics will only run for ten issues

Article Summary Amazon listings indicate Marvel’s X-Men United ongoing comic is set to end with issue #10.

X-Men United #5 is solicited as “of 10,” signaling the series has a confirmed ten-issue run.

Issue #4 teases mounting fears, Emma’s mystery caller, and Iceman’s unusual training exercise.

X-Men United #6 brings the Shadow King to Graymatter Lane as allies turn on each other.

According to the current Amazon listings, the comic book series X-Men United, launched as an ongoing series, will only run to ten issues, falling foul of the curse that, to be fair, used to fall on Marvel comic book series at issue 5. Here are the listings, from Marvel and Ama

X-Men United #4 by Eve L. Ewing, Tiago Palma

Graymatter Lane is totally safe from all interlopers. All threats are psionic, military or demonic. Right? Right. But what about the doubts and fears that always emerge among friends and lovers? And who keeps blowing up Emma's phone? Meanwhile, Iceman has a rather unorthodox training idea. Bring your twenty-sided die. 17th of June 2026

Graymatter Lane is totally safe from all interlopers. All threats are psionic, military or demonic. Right? Right. But what about the doubts and fears that always emerge among friends and lovers? And who keeps blowing up Emma's phone? Meanwhile, Iceman has a rather unorthodox training idea. Bring your twenty-sided die. 17th of June 2026 X-Men United #5 of 10) by Eve L. Ewing, Eduardo Pansica, Tiago Palma

Iceman's dream of bringing all the X-Men together for fun times and fellowship has backfired and left Graymatter Lane vulnerable as the teaching corps find themselves trapped on a distant plane of existence! Bad timing, as Lourdes Chantal is waiting in the wings on one side, a shadowy figure on the other – and who is Justina LaGuardia?! 1st of July 2026

X-MEN UNITED #6

EVE L. EWING (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

'80S MYSTIQUE VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A malevolent spirit has entered Graymatter Lane, turning friends into foes and allies into enemies. As fractures appear across the X-team, can they come together to defeat one of the most ancient and powerful mutants of all – THE SHADOW KING?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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