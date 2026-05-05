Dutton Ranch Official Trailer: Beth & Rip Look Beyond "Yellowstone"

Dutton Ranch drops its official trailer, teasing Beth and Rip’s next chapter beyond Yellowstone with higher stakes.
The Yellowstone spinoff premieres May 15 on Paramount+ and Paramount Network with a two-episode launch event.
Beth and Rip head to South Texas, where a ruthless rival ranch threatens their future and tests their survival.
Dutton Ranch promises brutal new realities, deep-rooted conflict, and a darker fight to build a life together.
In ten days, Paramount+ and Paramount Network's Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff will hit our screens. To make sure everyone is up to speed, we're getting a look at what the future holds for Dutton Ranch with the release of an official trailer and a whole lot of new episode images. As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.
Joining Reilly and Hauser are co-stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. Set to hit Paramount+ and the Paramount Networks with a two-episode premiere on Paramount Network and Paramount+ on Friday, May 15th, here's a look at the updated official image gallery for Dutton Ranch, including new looks at some major players (with the official trailer waiting for you above):
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana and Finn Little as Carter in Dutton Ranch, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin in Dutton Ranch, episode 8, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson in Dutton Ranch, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson in Dutton Ranch, episode 6, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Ed Harris as Everett McKinney in Dutton Ranch, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Jai Courtney as Rob-Will in Dutton Ranch, episode 6, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: J.R. Villarreal as Azul, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Paramount+'s Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and the season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season. The "Yellowstone" spinoff series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.