Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Dutton Ranch, yellowstone

Dutton Ranch Official Trailer: Beth & Rip Look Beyond "Yellowstone"

Premiering on Paramount+ and Paramount Network on May 15th, here's the official trailer for Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser-starring Dutton Ranch.

Article Summary Dutton Ranch drops its official trailer, teasing Beth and Rip’s next chapter beyond Yellowstone with higher stakes.

The Yellowstone spinoff premieres May 15 on Paramount+ and Paramount Network with a two-episode launch event.

Beth and Rip head to South Texas, where a ruthless rival ranch threatens their future and tests their survival.

Dutton Ranch promises brutal new realities, deep-rooted conflict, and a darker fight to build a life together.

In ten days, Paramount+ and Paramount Network's Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff will hit our screens. To make sure everyone is up to speed, we're getting a look at what the future holds for Dutton Ranch with the release of an official trailer and a whole lot of new episode images. As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Joining Reilly and Hauser are co-stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. Set to hit Paramount+ and the Paramount Networks with a two-episode premiere on Paramount Network and Paramount+ on Friday, May 15th, here's a look at the updated official image gallery for Dutton Ranch, including new looks at some major players (with the official trailer waiting for you above):

Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Paramount+'s Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and the season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season. The "Yellowstone" spinoff series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

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