Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Happy's Humble Burgatory

Happy's Humble Burgatory: Co-Op Horror Title Arrives on July 16

The new dystopian co-op horror cooking game Happy's Humble Burgatory is set to be released on Steam on July 16, 2026

Article Summary Happy's Humble Burgatory launches on Steam July 16, bringing 1-4 player co-op horror cooking to PC.

Serve bizarre customers, hit fast-food quotas, and survive each shift before the nightmare takes over.

Asset Joy returns as the deadly threat, forcing your team to escape alive and extract hard-earned cash.

Happy's Humble Burgatory adds voice-reactive scares and 35+ chaotic modifiers that reshape every run.

Scythe Studios and tinyBuild have presented a sequel of sorts to the acclaimed indie horror Happy's Humble Burger Farm, as you now take on the horrors as a team in Happy's Humble Burgatory. The game is set up as a 1-4 player co-op title, where you'll be working on a test location to see how well you can serve the increasingly weird requests of the customers. But beware, you'll also need to escape the day, with your earnings, at the end of every shift. Enjoy the trailer and finer details below as it arrives for PC via Steam on July 16, 2026.

Can You & Thre Crew Satisfy The Test Customers in Happy's Humble Burgatory

You and your crew are hired to participate in an experiment run by the Paragon Corporation. It sounds like a standard fast-food gig: grill burgers, fry sides, pour drinks, work the register, hit your quota, and keep the customers happy. Grill burgers, serve customers, and hit your quota before the kitchen turns into a nightmare. When Asset Joy begins her hunt, try to escape alive and extract your hard-earned cash to survive another shift.

Cook, Serve, Hit Your Quota: You and your crew are hired to participate in an experiment run by the Paragon Corporation. It sounds like a standard fast-food gig: grill burgers, fry sides, pour drinks, work the register, hit your quota, and keep the customers happy.

You and your crew are hired to participate in an experiment run by the Paragon Corporation. It sounds like a standard fast-food gig: grill burgers, fry sides, pour drinks, work the register, hit your quota, and keep the customers happy. Escape The Nightmare: Every shift is a ticking clock – the kitchen always wins eventually. Once the simulation collapses, Asset Joy breaks containment and begins her hunt. The iconic mascot is back for blood – and you have only one chance to escape!

Every shift is a ticking clock – the kitchen always wins eventually. Once the simulation collapses, Asset Joy breaks containment and begins her hunt. The iconic mascot is back for blood – and you have only one chance to escape! The Walls Are Listening: The game reacts to what you say on the mic. Speak the wrong word, and Asset Joy will hear you. Speak the right incantation, and the kitchen warps. Learn how to use your words to your advantage, and what to never say aloud if you don't want to anger the beast.

The game reacts to what you say on the mic. Speak the wrong word, and Asset Joy will hear you. Speak the right incantation, and the kitchen warps. Learn how to use your words to your advantage, and what to never say aloud if you don't want to anger the beast. Every Shift's Request is Uniquely Unhinged: 35+ modifiers ensure each run goes off the rails in a unique way. Rush Hour brings additional customers for a more profitable yet more chaotic shift. Profanity Policy punishes the team every time someone swears on the mic. Back Burner changes all recipes mid-run. You never know what to expect next.

35+ modifiers ensure each run goes off the rails in a unique way. Rush Hour brings additional customers for a more profitable yet more chaotic shift. Profanity Policy punishes the team every time someone swears on the mic. Back Burner changes all recipes mid-run. You never know what to expect next. Extract Your Hard-Earned Cash: Escape alive, and your earnings come with you. Spend them on boosters, sacrifice them to the ascension ritual to move the story forward, or gamble them on harder contracts for bigger payouts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!