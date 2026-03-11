Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary S05E15: "Safety Day" Concerns; Jacob Gets Political

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S05E15: "Safety Day," and the next two episodes.

Rounding out one of the best hours of prime time comedy running, we're back with a look at what tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary has to offer. In S05E15: "Safety Day," the school hosts an anti-drug campaign while Jacob (Chris Perfetti) starts raging against the machine. In addition, we have official overviews for March 18th's S05E16: "Campaign" and March 25's S05E17: "No Homework."

Abbott Elementary Season 5: S05E15-S05E17 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 15: "Safety Day" -An anti-drug campaign visits the school, and Jacob is outraged by an unfair district election.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 16: "Campaign" – Jacob and Ava team up for an initiative. Meanwhile, Melissa and Janine help Mr. Johnson get ready for the Janitor's Ball.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 17: "No Homework" – Ava implements a no-homework policy at Abbott, sparking debate amongst the teachers.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

