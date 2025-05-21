Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E03 Clip: Is Voit's Memory Returning?

Is Voit's (Zach Gilford) memory returning? Check out a sneak peek at Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E03: "Time to Say Goodbye."

As we mentioned in our previous preview for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E03: "Time to Say Goodbye," this week's chapter focuses on the heartbreaking fallout from last episode's tragic death of JJ's (A. J. Cook) husband, Will LaMontagne (Josh Stewart), from a thyroid-related aneurysm. But as the team mourns and buries one of their own, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Lewis (Aisha Tyler) move ahead with a new plan to get through to Voit (Zach Gilford). That brings us to the sneak peek that was released heading into this Thursday, with Voit seemingly beginning to get his memory back. Is it a breakthrough, or just another piece of a larger and sinister puzzle?

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E03: "Time to Say Goodbye" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 3: "Time to Say Goodbye" – Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Lewis (Aisha Tyler) enlist the help of Ramona (Kerry Knuppe), Voit's (Zach Gilford) sole survivor. Written by Erica Messer, here's a look at the sneak preview and image gallery that was released for this week's chapter:

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

