High Potential Season 2: S02E13 "In The Driver's Seat" Images Released

Check out the images released for the March 3rd episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E13: "In The Driver's Seat."

Article Summary New images released for High Potential Season 2 Episode 13: "In The Driver's Seat" airing March 3rd on ABC

Morgan and the team face a luxury car heist case that quickly becomes more complex and dangerous

Ava considers her future while the investigation uncovers a web of secrets and multiple suspects

Episode previews offer fresh details about upcoming storylines and character dynamics in March

Next Tuesday, March 3rd, is going to be a big one for ABC viewers. We've got the premiere of Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker and a new episode of Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent. Of course, who can forget the hit Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential? With less than a week to go until the hit series resumes its second season, we have an update on what's to come. Previously, we passed along official overviews for the first two episodes hitting in March. In March 3rd's S02E13: "In The Driver's Seat," a late-night luxury car heist becomes a complex problem for the team, as Ava (Amirah J) considers her future. In March 10th's S02E14: "If You Come For the Queen," Daphne (Javicia Leslie) takes center stage when an attempted murder hits close to home, and Ava comes to her for some guidance. Now, we've got an image gallery for "In The Driver's Seat" added to our overall Season 2 preview guide, waiting for you below:

High Potential Season 2: S02E13 & S02E14 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 13: "In The Driver's Seat" – The team investigates a late-night luxury car heist turned deadly, uncovering a complex web of details and multiple perpetrators. Meanwhile, Morgan has mixed feelings when Ava begins focusing on her future. Teleplay by Jordan Rosenberg, with story by Jordan Rosenberg & Bob Goodman.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 14: "If You Come For the Queen" – Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which is further complicated when it intertwines with another case. Later on, Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support. Written by Rebecca Kirsch & Nicole French.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

