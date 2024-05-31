Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, dragon ball, naruto, sailor moon, Toonami

Adult Swim Gives Toonami Fans Their "Rewind" Beginning This Afternoon

Don't forget that Adult Swim kicks off its weekly "Toonami Rewind" this afternoon at 5 pm with Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z Kai, and Naruto.

Today's the day, anime fans! After the success of the 5 pm to 7 pm block known as "Checkered Past" – spotlighting some of the more memorable and twisted animated series from the past (like Dexter's Laboratory and Courage the Cowardly Dog) – Adult Swim is throwing some love at the old-school Toonami fans beginning this afternoon with "Toonami Rewind." That's right, beginning this afternoon and running from 5 pm to 7 pm, the two-hour programming block will air Sailor Moon (VIZ English Dub version) at 5 pm – followed by Dragon Ball Z Kai at 5:30 pm & 6 pm and Naruto at 6:30 pm. With the success that the late-night programming block's expanded programming has shown, it's a smart move to let anime fans in on the fun.

Here's a look back at the teaser that aired on Adult Swim earlier this month, notifying viewers of the updated schedule beginning today – courtesy of the fine folks over at Swimpedia:

Starting May 31st, the Toonami Rewind block will air every Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM! 05:00PM – Sailor Moon (VIZ English Dub version)

05:30PM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

06:00PM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

06:30PM – Naruto pic.twitter.com/u7QXQ2b3Ab — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In the following two tweets/xs, Jason DeMarco, co-creator of Toonami and VP/Creative Director at Adult Swim, confirms that the block will include "classic older Toonami music and some older packaging" to give a classic Toonami vibe. As for Tom and Absolution, DeMarco said that while they loved the idea of remaking the older versions, budget constraints kept it from happening, so it will be the current versions that viewers know & love:

For a one wondering- for this version of Toonami we will be using classic older Toonami music and some older packaging (mostly things that were recreated in HD for our anniversary broadcast years ago), the vibe will be "classic" Toonami! Hope you enjoy! https://t.co/SzA5jpINSn — NUNEKIN KAMUI DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Same Tom and Absolution because we don't have money to remake older versions just for this (but to be clear we love that idea, just knew we don't have the budget for that). https://t.co/Zd0FLjN2ri — NUNEKIN KAMUI DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

