Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Adults

Adults: FX Announces Prequel Episode "Marathon Day" Set for July 31st

Before Adults Season 2 debuts on August 27th, viewers can check out the prequel episode "Marathon Day" beginning on July 31st.

Article Summary FX’s Adults drops prequel episode “Marathon Day” on July 31 ahead of the Season 2 premiere on August 27.

Written by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, the Adults prequel is directed by Jonathan Krisel.

“Marathon Day” introduces the core friend group and reveals Paul Baker’s origin story before Season 2 begins.

Adults fans can stream the prequel on FXX and Hulu, with a limited preview also on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Fans who went to check out the sold-out Tribeca Festival session spotlighting FX and Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw's Adults were in for a pleasant surprise: the screening of a special prequel episode. That's right, before the FXX and Hulu series kicks off Season 2 on August 27th, viewers will get a chance to check out "Marathon Day" beginning on July 31st. Written by Kronengold and Shaw, and directed by Jonathan Krisel, the special episode introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker's (Jack Innanen) origin story. The prequel will be available for fans everywhere on Friday, July 31st, on FXX and Hulu at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. The full prequel episode will also be available beginning July 31st for a limited sneak peek on Hulu's YouTube channel and FX's TikTok and Instagram channels. "We're so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be," said Kronengold and Shaw. "We love a good origin story, and we can't wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker."

The hit series spotlights a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship, and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir's childhood home as they tackle the wins, losses, and humiliations of being in your twenties. With Susie Essman, Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, Ben Marshall, Zosia Mamet, and more set as guest stars, here's a look at the official images that were released (along with a season overview):

Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you'll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else's feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they're too afraid to face head-on. It's not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it's that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.

Produced by FX Productions, FX's Adults is executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, The League), Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, English Teacher), Alicia Van Couvering (Tiny Furniture, Drinking Buddies), and Rob Rosell (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dave).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!