Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 2 Opening Title Sequence Released

Returning this Thursday, HBO Max released the opening title sequence for Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 2.

Article Summary Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 2 opening sequence debuts ahead of Thursday's HBO Max premiere

New animation enhances the intro, featuring creative transitions between the worlds

Season 2 follows Fionna Campbell and Cake the Cat as they adjust to life after their multiverse journey

Expect new adventures, fan-favorite characters, and expanded storylines in the upcoming season

With the second season of the popular animated series set to hit HBO Max screens beginning this Thursday, fans of EP and Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake are getting a look at the opening title sequence. The first thing we noticed? The animation is even smoother than it was during the first season (not an easy feat), and the transitions between the worlds in the video below were also amazingly creative. Along with a look at the opening, we've also added two new looks to the season's image gallery.

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this multiverse-hopping series follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake as they discover their own paths forward. After breaking free from their unorthodox origins in Ice King's fantasies, Fionna Campbell and her trusty sidekick-slash-BFF Cake the Cat settle into a new life in their world – while keeping in touch with Simon Petrikov.

After their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. Here's an updated look at the image gallery released for the second season:

The animated series stars Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch. The recurring guest cast includes Anna Akana, Dee Bradley Baker, Maria Bamford, Matthew Broderick, Kris Collins, Frank Collison, Andy Daly, Grey DeLisle, Harvey Guillén, Patti Harrison, Manny Jacinto, Tom Kenny, Marc Maron, Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Olivia Olson, Vico Ortiz, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Shada, Hynden Walch, Pendleton Ward, and others. Produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake is executive-produced by showrunner Adam Muto, Fred Seibert, and Sam Register.

