Devil May Cry Season 1 Music Includes Limp Bizkit, Green Day & More

The music for Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry Season 1 includes Evanescence, Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, Green Day, and more!

With only two days to go until the premiere of Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry, viewers are getting the rundown on what the complete Season 1 tracklist looks like. Previously, we learned that Evanescence had offered the new song "Afterlife" and that Papa Roach's "Last Resort (Power Glove Version)" had made the cut. Joining them are "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" – Limp Bizkit, "Guerrilla Radio" – Rage Against The Machine, "Devil Trigger (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, "Butterfly" – Crazy Town, [REDACTED] – Green Day, "Bury the Light (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, and "Ghost (feat. Power Glove)" – Gunship.

Co-written by Alex Seaver of Mako and Evanescence's Amy Lee and co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz and Alex Seaver of Mako, the new Evanescence single "Afterlife" is set to be included on the animated series' soundtrack when it drops on April 3rd. Here's a look at the official lyric video:

In the epic animated adventure, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Produced by animation studio Studio Mir, Devil May Cry stars (English/Japanese Cast) Johnny Yong Bosch/Toshiyuki Morikawa (Dante), Scout Taylor-Compton/Fumiko Orikasa (Mary), and Hiroaki Hirata/Robbie Daymond (Vergil). In addition, the series features the voices of Hoon Lee (White Rabbit), Chris Coppola (Enzo), and the late Kevin Conroy (VP Baines).

Here's a look back at the sneak peeks of Dante in action that were previously released, as well as a look at the opening credits – followed by a look back at what else has been released ahead of Netflix's Devil May Cry hitting our screens on April 3rd:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

