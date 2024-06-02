Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Delivers Unforgettable Night of In-Ring Excellence

AEW Collision showcased the company's unrivaled in-ring product, featuring hard-hitting matches and compelling narratives that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Roderick Strong gains redemption with a tactical win over Lio Rush.

Thunder Rosa exerts dominance with a swift victory in women's division.

Will Ospreay retains AEW International Championship in epic main event.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has built a reputation for delivering top-tier professional wrestling, and last night's episode of AEW Collision was no exception. Broadcasting live from the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, the show focused on what AEW does best—providing fans with an unparalleled in-ring product that showcases the athleticism and storytelling prowess of its talented roster.

The night kicked off with an emotional interview featuring FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who addressed their loss at Double or Nothing. Despite the setback, Harwood and Wheeler remained resolute, vowing to fight for AEW and promising that the summer would belong to the company. This heartfelt moment set the tone for an evening filled with hard-hitting matches and compelling narratives.

One of the standout bouts of the night saw Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong, accompanied by ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, square off against the high-flying Lio Rush. Strong, seeking redemption after his title loss to Will Ospreay, displayed his vicious side, dominating much of the match. However, Rush's resilience and aerial prowess kept him in the fight. In a shocking twist, Strong secured the victory with his signature End of Heartache maneuver, solidifying his position as a top contender in AEW and helping him recover from a championship loss at the PPV last weekend.

The action continued with a thrilling tag team encounter between Daniel Garcia and "The Wrestler" Katsuyori Shibata and their opponents, The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry and JD Drake. The match was a masterclass in tag team wrestling, with both duos showcasing their unique styles and chemistry. Garcia and Shibata ultimately emerged victorious, but not before The Workhorsemen, living up to their name, left a lasting impression on the AEW faithful.

In the women's division, Thunder Rosa faced off against "The Golden Queen" Reina Dorada in a highly anticipated matchup. Rosa, known for her hard-hitting style and technical prowess, took control early on, utilizing moves from Deonna Purrazzo's arsenal. Dorada fought back valiantly, but in the end, Rosa secured a quick and dominant submission victory, further cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with in AEW's women's ranks.

The night also featured a brief but impressive showing for the newly independent Cage of Agony in a trios match against KM, Danny Rose, and Ricky Gee. Brian Cage, the powerhouse of Cage of Agony, put on a dominant display, showcasing his incredible strength and agility. The match was a one-sided affair, with Cage of Agony picking up the win in convincing fashion.

In a battle of technical prowess, Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli took on Johnny TV, accompanied by Taya Valkyrie. Despite Johnny TV's underhanded tactics and Valkyrie's interference, Castagnoli's superior wrestling skills and resilience shone through. The match reached a fever pitch when Castagnoli finally hit his signature Giant Swing, much to the delight of the crowd, before securing the pinfall victory.

Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty teamed with Shane Taylor against the formidable West Coast Wrecking Crew—Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs—in a display of unbridled aggression and teamwork. Lee and Taylor, unfazed by the synergy of their opponents, seized control of the match early and never let go. Despite Nelson's valiant attempts to rally, Taylor's overpowering offense culminated in a punishing knee drop on Nelson for the pinfall victory. Post-match, Anthony Ogogo's presence was felt when he assertively landed a knockout punch on Isaacs, signaling Shane Taylor Promotions' dominance and a clear penchant for bullying.

The main event of the evening featured AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defending his title against the formidable Kyle O'Reilly. From the opening bell, both competitors left it all in the ring, engaging in a fast-paced, hard-hitting affair that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Ospreay and O'Reilly traded signature moves and near falls, each displaying their unique blend of technical wrestling and high-flying abilities. In a stunning conclusion, Ospreay hit the Storm Breaker to retain his championship in a match that will be remembered as an instant classic.

AEW Collision once again proved why the company is at the forefront of professional wrestling. By focusing on their strengths—unparalleled in-ring action, compelling storylines, and a roster brimming with talent—AEW continues to captivate fans and solidify its position as a major player in the industry. With performances like these, it's clear that the future is bright for AEW, and with a new television rights deal looming, wrestling fans can look forward to many more unforgettable nights of action.

