Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: jon moxley, wrestling

AEW Crew Member Sues Jon Moxley, AEW Over Alleged Assault

Former AEW production crew member Christopher Dispensa alleges Jon Moxley deviated from script during a steel cage match, causing serious injuries.

Professional wrestling, an industry built upon choreographed athleticism and predetermined narratives, occasionally finds itself confronting allegations that blur the lines between scripted entertainment and unscripted reality. Such circumstances have emerged in a recently filed lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and AEW World Champion Jonathan David Good, professionally known as Jon Moxley.

Christopher Francis Dispensa, a former production crew member for AEW, has initiated legal proceedings against both the wrestling organization and Moxley. The lawsuit, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court in Michigan, stems from an incident that allegedly occurred during a televised episode of AEW Dynamite on May 10, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

According to the legal filing, Dispensa was serving as a production team member during a steel cage match between Moxley and Kenny Omega when the alleged incident transpired. The lawsuit states that Dispensa "was tasked with holding a screwdriver for Defendant MOXLEY to use during the performance" and that he "held the screwdriver for Defendant MOXLEY to take from his hand, as intended and scripted."

However, the complaint alleges that Moxley deviated from the predetermined sequence of events. The filing claims that "upon receiving the item and without warning, explanation or prior discussion, Defendant MOXLEY unexpectedly deviated from the planned script by placing his hands on Plaintiff's face and shoulder and violently shoving Plaintiff to the ground." The incident can be seen starting at around the 3:50 mark in the YouTube video of the match below.

The lawsuit contends that this alleged unscripted action resulted in substantial injuries to Dispensa. According to the filing, the plaintiff "sustain[ed] extensive injuries as a result of this violent and unscripted assault, ultimately culminating in a surgical procedures of CERVICAL SPINE SURGERY, SHOULDER SURGERY plus other serious injuries that necessitate significant medical treatment."

The legal document presents multiple counts against both defendants, including negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention against AEW, civil assault and battery against Moxley, and various negligence claims against both parties. Notably, the lawsuit alleges that "Defendant MOXLEY had a history of disciplinary issues before this incident involving other people while under Defendant AEW's employ, agency and/or contractual relationship."

The filing further claims that "the past disciplinary offenses by Defendant MOXLEY include a documented history of unpredictability as well as a lack of control by Defendant AEW, all of which were known or should have been known to Defendant AEW at the time of this assault."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages, with the filing stating that "the amount in controversy exceeds Twenty-Five Thousand ($25,000.00) Dollars." The damages claimed include medical expenses, disability, permanent disfigurement, wage loss, pain and suffering, and various other economic and non-economic damages.

This legal action emerges at a particularly prominent time for Moxley's professional career, as he currently holds the AEW World Championship for the fourth time and is scheduled to defend the title against "Hangman" Adam Page at the upcoming AEW All In event.

Neither Moxley nor AEW representatives have issued public statements regarding the lawsuit at this time. However, Sports Illustrated, which first reported the existence of this lawsuit, noted that "high level" sources within AEW have indicated no knowledge of any disciplinary history involving Moxley and disputed the characterization of Moxley in the lawsuit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!