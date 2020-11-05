AEW Dynamite Recap – Jon Moxley Talks About Eddie Kingston's Mother

On AEW Dynamite this week, Jon Moxley has words for Eddie Kingston… about his mother! Plus: the young bucks make a poor decision.

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 4th, 2020 Part 2

Jim Ross interviews Hangman Adam Page backstage, recorded earlier today. He asks him how he's feeling about the match. Page says he feels really good about it. He also found the result of the tournament predictable. He's acting a little drink. JR accuses Page of being nervous and drinking to cover it up. Page admits he's a little nervous. He talks about being in a match to be the first AEW Champion and losing. This is the first shot he's had at the title since then. JR advises him to use moderation in his drinking.

Back in the present, Chris Jericho says he beat Page when he was sober, so he'll have no chance if he's drunk at his match on Saturday. Dynamite takes a commercial break. Then we get a video package for FTR vs. the Young Bucks at Full Gear. Then Taz comes out with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Taz says he sat outside Tony Khan's office for three hours today, trying to get a meeting with him, but Khan was too busy to talk to him. Taz says now he has to come out on Dynamite with a live mic and take this public. Taz says Brian Cage is 10 and 1 in AEW, and really he's undefeated because he never tapped to Moxley. And he's ranked #1. But as for Ricky Starks, he's won ten of his last eleven matches, but he's not even ranked in the top five.

Starks says he's hit every opportunity AEW has given him out of the park, so he has a hard time figuring out why he's not ranked. It also doesn't make sense that they don't have a match at Full Gear. Taz talks some more trash to Tony Khan and also to Cody and Darby Allin. He promises an FTW presence at Full Gear.

Private Party comes out with Matt Hardy. Sammy Guevara runs out behind Hardy and hits him with a cutter on the ramp. Dynamite takes a commercial break. The Young Bucks come out after that.

Private Party vs. Young Bucks

It's Private Party vs. the Young Bucks. Lots of flippy shit. Lots of tandem moves. But also story. On a double plancha, Matt Jackson reinjures his ankle, and the idea here is that the Bucks were arrogant to accept this match before their showdown with FTR at Full Gear, especially as they only get one shot at the belts and can never challenge again if they lose.

This match is competitive, and commentary even brings up the upset when Private Party beat the Bucks in the first AEW Tag Team Championship tournament a year ago. Matt Jackson sells that ankle injury like crazy. They even have some believable near falls. But we know the Bucks are walking out of here with the win tonight, and that happens after they hit a BTE Trigger on Marq Quen.

Winner: Young Bucks

Good match. FTR attack the Bucks after the match. They hit Midnight Express on Matt Jackson and hit him in the ankle with a steel chair. Then they put the chair around his angle, and Tully Blanchard stands on it. Cash Wheeler gets up on the second rope, and he's about to stomp on it and break Matt's leg, but Hangman PAge comes out, whiskey in hand, to make the save. Then Kenny Omega comes out. Well, this is interesting!

Omega offers a fist bump to Page, and Page accepts. But then he changes his mind and gets in Kenny's face a little. The whiskey might be talking here. But it doesn't escalate further than that. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he brings out Eddie Kingston for an interview. Eddie comes out, alone. He criticizes Tony for not holding the mic high enough. Tony introduces Jon Moxley, who enters from the parking lot. Tony Khan has stipulated that this match will be called off if there's any "physicality" tonight, so these two will have to be on their best behavior.

AS soon as Moxley gets to the ring, he tells Tony to get out and gets in Moxley's face. He says he's gonna destroy Moxley, take the belt, and show it to his grandmother because he sacrificed his whole life for this. Moxley takes the mic. He says he's learned not to expect loyalty after all his time in the business, but he never thought Eddie would turn on him. Moxley says he was happy for Kingston when he signed the AEW championship. He says he was happy for Eddie's mother, "Ruthie," and Eddie gets upset. Moxley says he made her a promise to look out for Eddie, but he guesses he broke that promise. This is getting personal!

Eddie does his best to control his temper while Moxley continues to talk trash. Moxley says the reason Kingston is acting the way he does is because he realized, after all this years, he doesn't deserve this after all. Eddie made a promise to his mother that he can't keep. Eddie wants to hit Moxley bad, but of course, he can't. He says Moxley better get ready to kill him on Saturday. He leaves.

Moxley says on Saturday at Full Fear, "you will find, when you are alone with nothing but your ego, that you are not the man you thought you were and you will say the words 'I quit.'" Hell of a promo.

