Alan Partridge Believes He Could've Been James Bond: Steve Coogan

Alan Partridge: Some Quickfire Questions for Steve Coogan

What has been your favourite Alan Partridge moment that you've filmed?

Crikey! Favourite Partridge thing that we've filmed I think is Alan herding sheep. I literally herded sheep, it wasn't an act! What I enjoyed about it was that Alan's really good at herding sheep, which is not what you'd expect – you'd think he'd make a hash of it. He's absolutely delighted about how good he is at it and offers to volunteer for the shepherd, he says if I have any spare time just call me and I'll come and help you herd the sheep. The shepherd gave me a few words to say: 'come by, walk on.'

Who is the most unexpected celebrity fan of Alan Partridge?

The chairman of the All-Ireland hurling team? That is true.

Do you think Alan has what it takes to be the next James Bond?

I think Alan thinks he's probably too old, but thinks had he taken a different fork in the road in his thirties or his twenties, maybe he would have thought that he could have been in that universe. I think he sort of sometimes sheds a tear, but that horse has left the stable.

What would be Alan's ideal meal deal?

Prawn cocktail, steak and chips, black forest gateau. Alan doesn't eat at any fast food outlet.

What's Alan's go-to motorway services?

I think he likes Heston service station because it was one of the first ones when the first stretch of the M4 opened in the late 1960s I believe. He's also a big fan of Lancaster Service Station because it has a brutalist flying saucer on a kind of a shaft and it looks very futuristic and Alan likes that.

What is Alan's ideal date night?

Alan's ideal date would be a barbecue outside a camper van with Julia Bradbury in the Shropshire countryside.

Three things that we don't know about Alan?

Alan sometimes dreams that he is a female Olympic gymnast and that he scores ten out of ten on the beam and does a somersault and he realises he's beat the Russians.

Alan has part of a stethoscope inside him after a bungled operation he had in his forties.

Alan was once slapped in the face by a nun in the Duomo Cathedral in Palermo when he was 25 years old.

How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) is on BBC One and iPlayer. A US streamer might be forthcoming.