Always Sunny: Olson's Fellow Cannibal/Make-Out Partner BDay Wishes

Even with everything going on with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia wrapping its record-setting 15th season as well as Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day hosting the weekly The Always Sunny Podcast, did you really think we were going to forget what today was? Yup, February 9th means we need to celebrate the birthday of Charlie Kelly's real-life alter-ego. And one of those taking to social media to honor the day is none other than his co-star Olson, who not only harkens back to a classic episode but also to a great behind-the-scenes story that Olson shared on Conan O'Brien's talk show years ago.

"Happy birthday to [Charlie Day] …from eating human meat to a make-out that almost killed both of us from the anxiety, the weirdest, funniest scenes are the ones I get to do with you," Olson wrote in her Instagram post to Day along with an image from S04E01 "Mac and Dennis: Manhunters" of Charlie and Dee in full-on "cannibal" mode:

And since it's Day special day, what better time than now to check out some of Charlie Kelly's top IASIP moments:

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Day, he had stopped by NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the new film I Want You Back and sharing with us why he thinks he's qualified to take over Saturday Night Live (and treating to a tease of what could be a great Lorne Michael impersonation). This time around, Day touches a bit more on both shows, admitting that he's never rewatched his November 2011 SNL hosting gig because he's not comfortable watching his own work and because he has such fond memories of the experience that he wouldn't want to possibly ruin them with a rewatching that would have him second-guessing everything.

But with IASIP, he doesn't have a choice about watching his performance so he drops a great example in the form of Ricky Henderson to explain how he "third-person" handles it. Then Seth Meyers asked Day about the difficulty in coming up with new ideas after 15 seasons, which is when Day explains that current events help keep them motivated… before dropping the biggest reveal of all. That's right, The Gang not only has its rum ham-greasy fingers on the pulse of society but it's also ready for what might roll down the road sooner rather than later. Yup, the episodes for when our alien overlords eventually arrive are ready to go, too. Here's a look at the clip from Day's visit to NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers: (and just so there's no confusion, it's a joke…???):