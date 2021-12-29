Always Sunny Flashback: Day & Olson Talk Love Scene; Bloopers Updated

First up, huge thanks to the folks over at Team Coco for dropping this clip from Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show Conan because we hadn't watched it since it first aired and we forgot just how great The Gang was with Conan. If you don't know what I'm talking about, back in February 2015 Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito visited the talk show to promote FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And let's just say it was a fun pairing- especially the clip that was shared earlier today.

In the following clip (followed by an updated look at the show's bloopers), Conan asks Day and Olson what it was like filming their makeout scene from S10E06 "The Gang Misses the Boat" and how Day was more nervous about it than even McElhenney & Olson were. Well, at least at first…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlie Day & Kaitlin Olson's Awkward Love Scene | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEEtVEoxneg)

As a way of helping everyone survive the holiday season, last week we compiled the official blooper videos shared by FX Networks and now we have an update. To kick things off, here's a look at Seasons 2-5 (sorry, no Season 1 blooper video released yet):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 2 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoN7z1QjiXE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 3 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BL3hThrTLy4&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 4 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfSjLT_n5LU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 5 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVd6BaBiTdc)

With the sixth season video not posted yet, here's a look at Seasons 7-8"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 7 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpZfk01Pxw4&t=3s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 8 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yvbkgBZzgY)

UPDATE: We now have a Season 10 blooper reel (still no Season 9 video yet), with Seasons 11 & 12 featured on one video followed by Seasons 13 & 14:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 10 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbZgdgBoGhE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 11 and 12 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI-2fjYYL94&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 13 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tfgsKrLTNg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 14 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgr01hYOrF8&t=359s)

Also last week, McElhenney announced that his, Howerton, Day & Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast will be offering a companion video podcast series that will also offer fans a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. In the following clip, the trio discusses why the idea of a video podcast is a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Video Podcast Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ON-LSl54g)