The Rookie S06E09: "The Squeeze" Promo; S06E10: "Escape Plan" Overview

Here's the promo for Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E09: "The Squeeze" & S06E10: "Escape Plan" overview.

As much as we don't want to be the bearers of a "bad news" reminder, next week kicks off the two-episode, two-part Season 6 finale of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. Without jumping into spoilers yet (this week's episode isn't even 24 hours old as we write this), we do have an interesting mix of previews for the final run. While we don't have an official overview yet for S06E09: "The Squeeze," we do have a promo clip with a heartbreaking hug and Tim (Winter) needing Nolan's (Fillion) help – and the clock is running. Following that, we don't have a promo clip for the season's final episode, "S06E10: "Escape Plan" – but we do have an official overview. Got that? Good! We needed to run it through our heads a few times to make sure we got it right…

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9 "The Squeeze": Watch this space for the official overview. For now, here's a look at the promo clip that aired after Tuesday night's episode:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 10 "Escape Plan": SEASON FINALE – Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino), Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), Celina (Lisseth Chavez), Tim (Eric Winter), and Smitty (Brent Huff) discover a surprising connection in their case.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

