American Horror Story: NYC Confirmed; AHS Returns This October

Earlier today, Ryan Murphy Productions released key art confirming that Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 11 will be known as "American Horror Story: New York City" (or "AHS: NYC," as it appears in the key art). In addition, the new season will be hitting our screens beginning October 19th. So it looks like The AHS Zone's (here and here) reporting was pretty much on-point (check out the full backstory on that here). Previously, we learned that Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Denis O'Hare, and Joe Mantello would be joining the cast. Then, we learned that the season is expected to be set in New York City in the 1970s but possibly time jumping into the late-1980s or later, with the focus being on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. A major part of The AHS Zone's reporting was confirmed by Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay (The Watcher, Dahmer) in a retweet, which brings us to the key art images below. AHS: NYC will premiere its first two episodes on October 19th at 10 pm ET/PT on FX (streaming the next day on Hulu), with two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks following to round out the 10 episodes.

"I guess I can confirm that now. Another crazy ride #AHSNYC," Barclay wrote in their tweet, which (based on the hashtag used) also appears to confirm the season's official title. Here's a look:

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Networks head Jon Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.

Earlier this summer, we had an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.