American Horror Story Season 11 AHS: NYC? Director Confirms Details

Okay, so this is where things get interestingly "unofficial" when it comes to the 11th season of Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. Previously, we learned that Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, and Joe Mantello would be joining the cast. Then, we learned that the season is expected to be set in New York City in the 1970s but possibly time jumping into the late-1980s or later, with the focus being on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Now, social media fan source for all things AHS and Murphy, The AHS Zone (here and here), has reported that the season will be titled "American Horror Story: New York City" (or "AHS: NYC"). In addition, the site's been sharing key art it claims is for the upcoming season, with October 19th eyed as the premiere date. They even have a listing of episode titles, writers/directors reportedly attached to those episodes, and more. Now, we're using phrases such as "reporting" and "claims" not as any kind of judgment on The AHS Zone's reporting… far from it, because their coverage has been strong. It's just that until we get something official from FX Networks press/media teams, that's just the way we describe things (for now). That said… the site did report that Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay (The Watcher, Dahmer) would be directing several episodes. And that ended up being confirmed by the best source possible… Barclay.

"I guess I can confirm that now. Another crazy ride #AHSNYC," Barclay wrote in their tweet, which (based on the hashtag used) also appears to confirm the season's official title. Here's a look:

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.

Earlier this summer, we had an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.