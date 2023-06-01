And Just Like That… Max Drops "Sex and the City" Series S02 Trailer Set to return on June 22nd, here's a look at the official trailer for Max's "Sex and the City" sequel series, And Just Like That... Season 2.

After learning yesterday that Kim Cattrall's (Hulu's How I Met Your Father) Samantha Jones would be returning for the second season finale of Max's "Sex and the City" sequel series, And Just Like That…, we nearly forgot that we hadn't gotten an official trailer for the show's return. But we have one now – and while it's too early for a look at Samantha's return, that doesn't mean it's too early to get a look at how John Corbett's Aidan Shaw has been holding up. But before we get to that end scene, there's a lot to unpack in what's previewed before then – here's a look.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, Max's And Just Like That… is set to return for a second season on June 22nd. Now, here's a look at the official trailer and a look back at the official teaser:

And Just Like That… Season 2: Kim Cattrall Set for S02 Finale

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Cattrall is set to appear in the season finale of the streaming series. Sources added that Cattrall filmed her dialogue toward the end of March in New York City – but it didn't involve the character seeing or speaking with the other main characters (or series showrunner Michael Patrick King. Reportedly, the scene will involve a phone conversation between the London-based Samantha and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw (with the appearance currently being viewed as a one-shot and not as the character rejoining the cast). Reps for Cattrall and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max did not respond to a request for comment from Variety at the time of post. The move is a surprising one considering the bad blood that's existed between Cattrall, Parker, and King since 2016, when Cattrall announced she was done playing Samantha after her disappointment over a script for a third film that she felt didn't do right by her character. Reportedly, HBO & Max Content Chairman & CEO Casey Bloys spoke with Cattrall and made the case for a return – and it looks like it worked.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

