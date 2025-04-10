Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor

Andor Season 2 London Sneak Peek Event Image Galleries Released

Here are the image galleries released from the London sneak peek event for Tony Gilroy and Disney+'s Diego Luna-starring Andor Season 2.

With less than two weeks to go until the second and final season of series creator Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor hits our screens, the "Star Wars" series was the focus of a special Sneak Peek event at London's Lightroom in Kings Cross earlier today. Those in attendance were treated to a recap of the first season and an exclusive look at the upcoming season. Following that, Gilroy, Luna, EP Sanne Wohlenberg, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took part in a special conversation. In addition, Luna's co-stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, and Ben Mendelsohn were also in attendance – and now, we have a look at the image galleries that were released for the event.

Here's a look back at the latest teaser for Andor – followed by a rundown of some previously released looks at the series:

Here's a look back at the action-packed and tension-filled second official trailer for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Andor Season 2, arriving on the streaming service beginning April 22nd:

In the following featurette, the team behind the "Rogue One" prequel series takes viewers behind the scenes of the final season:

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

