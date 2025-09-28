Posted in: NBC, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: nfl, super bowl

Bad Bunny Officially Set for Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show

Earlier tonight, it was announced that Bad Bunny has been tapped to headline Super Bowl LX's Apple Music Halftime Show on February 8, 2026.

Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was non-committal when TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie asked about rumors that singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift had been tapped for the musical honor. "I'm waiting on my friend Jay-Z," Goodell joked about who could be performing during the halftime of Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. "It's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out." Well, it appears Jay Z's Roc Nation, NBC, and the NFL have come to a decision – and they rolled it out during the halftime of NBC's Sunday Night Football, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Green Bay Packers. Bad Bunny (who's been tapped to host NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere) will be getting the big spotlight during the big game.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar Delivers

Joined by SZA and kicking things off with Samuel L. Jackson as an "Uncle Sam" who continually lectured Kendrick Lamar on confirming and playing the fame, that was the last thing we got from the artist. Over the course of the approximately 13-minute lyrical onslaught, viewers were treated to a storytelling approach to hits like "squabble up," "HUMBLE.," "GNX," and "tv off," and more – and was joined by SZA "luther" and "All the Stars." But the big question of the night was if we would hear "Not Like Us" in light of Drake threatening legal action. "I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," Lamar says at one point – only to be joined by DJ Mustard for a searing rendition of the diss track that had the stadium intoxicated.

Here's a look at Jackson's "Uncle Sam" introducing Lamar at the start of the halftime show, followed by some highlights (we'll add the full video if/when it goes live):

Yes, that was an appearance by the amazing Serena Williams (IYKYK), followed by a message from Williams:

Serena Williams makes an appearance during Kenrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/7LvAe1WPJe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

DJ Mustard joins Kendrick Lamar on the field to perform 'TV Off' at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/1OPyCDmtQt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

