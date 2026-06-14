Posted in: MMA, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: michelle obama, opinion, ufc

UFC 250: Josh Hokit Takes Cheap Shot at First Lady Michelle Obama

MMA fighter Josh Hokit took UFC 250 down an even trashier road by taking a cheap shot at First Lady Michelle Obama for no reason.

Leave it to UFC fighter Josh Hokit to find a way to add even a little more white trash to the white-trash-a-palloza that was Dana White's birthday present to Donald Trump, UFC Freedom 250. You know, that big event where greased-up, half-naked men got to go to town on each other for Trump's delight (when he reportedly was awake) to celebrate America's 250th birthday – even though it was being held on Trump's birthday and not July 4th. Because nothing says "Celebrate America" than an event attended by Trump lackeys, MAGA flunkies, and social-f***ers, that you can only watch on a streaming service you have to pay for. But we digress, let's get to Hokit's big moment to shine.

After a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis, Hokit must've still been all hot and bothered going into his post-fight interview with White's personal handpuppet and ninth funniest person on NewsRadio, Joe Rogan. After a bunch of rambling self-promotion in an effort to sell himself as some kind of "wacky character," the guy who looks like a cross between a third-rate Bert Kreischer and the creepy uncle whose nieces are told not to sit on his lap went on to kiss up to Trump and say something about a "lord and savior" that he claims to believe in before dropping this gem at the end of rant: "Now listen, Alex Pereira, I'm going to chama on your mama. And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?" Of course, Rogan did exactly what you would expect him to do in response: nothing. What First Lady Michelle Obama had to do with all of this is still a mystery, as is the reasoning behind Hokit calling out a very powerful and popular Black woman during an event that was being pimped as a celebration of the best that the U.S. has to offer. Hokit's far from that. Maybe he should stick to getting hit in the head for a living. It sounds like he's pretty good at it.

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