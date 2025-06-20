Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Includes J.M. DeMatteis-Penned Episode

In his summer newsletter, writer J.M. DeMatteis shared that he penned an episode of Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2.

It's hard to believe that it's been ten months since we last checked in on how things were looking with the second season of EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader. That was when series star Michelle C. Bonilla (Det. Renee Montoya) shared a look from recording and at a script cover (along with an image of their animated alter-ego) to signal that voice recording was already underway. Now, we're getting a quick heads-up from writer J.M. DeMatteis to let folks know that he's penned a Season 2 episode. In his Summer 2025 Newsletter under the subheading "Gotham Bound," DeMatteis wrote, "The second season of Amazon's 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is coming soon and I'm delighted to have contributed an episode to this terrific new interpretation of the Dark Knight mythos. (And, no, much as I'd love to, I can't reveal anything about the episode.) Here's hoping there's more Cape to come!"

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

