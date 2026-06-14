Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, heroescon, scott snyder, Stephanie Williams, vixen.

Scott Snyder's Wink To Stephanie Williams… Vixen News Coming?

Scott Snyder's Wink to Stephanie Williams at HeroesCon over DC Next Level new titles... is a Vixen announcement coming?

Article Summary At HeroesCon, Scott Snyder appeared to wink at Stephanie Williams while teasing unseen DC Next Level series.

That panel moment fuels fresh speculation that Stephanie Williams could be writing a new DC Vixen comic.

Stephanie Williams has repeatedly teased her Vixen ambitions, from a cosmic horror pitch to manifesting the series.

Williams has outlined a Vixen story mixing religion, spirituality, horror and the Tantu Totem ahead of September solicits.

Thanks to Chris Anton for capturing and interpreting this moment at the DC Comics panel at HeroesCon today, where Scott Snyder talks about the DC Next Level line and talks about how Marie Javins and Jim Lee are committed to "reinvest in the talent and have made more books like Deadman, and we have some incredible series [WINK] coming out soon. That we're very proud of as well, that you guys haven't even seen yet, they were really, really excited about."

What was that wink? Chris Anton says, "HUGE: One of the best moments of the panel, while talking about upcoming books at DC, Scott Snyder gives a wink towards someone in the crowd: Stephanie Williams." Now, we have been wondering if DC Comics will announce Stephanie Williams as the writer of a new Vixen ongoing comic book series at DC Comics. As we said, in November 2024, Stephanie Williams posted "A Vixen cosmic horror story sounds real good, don't it? This pitch is burning a hole in my email drafts. Someone should let me write it". In 2025, Stephanie Williams replied that it was "no longer burning", suggesting that it had been submitted. And in January of this year, she posted to Instagram, "As 2025 comes to a close, I'm manifesting as I have never manifested before", with this image by Travis Mercer.

In March 2026, she posted, "Vixen needs a series". She also talked to BJ Kicks about what a Vixen comic book would explore. "Definitely religion. The thing I love most about centres was cause I grew up in a Pentecostal church. And for a while, I battled back and forth with my belief, and why are we going to church, and I just learned about slavery? And this is the Bible they were holding, that type of thing. If you grew up in a very Christian household like I did, only being able to listen to gospel music…. Vixen, because her father was a man of the church, there's elements of that wee se in JSA when she's with Justice League Of America and her inner battles with the Tantu Totem, I see us really digging into the spirituality of that and just the conversation of what she was raised in, thanks to her dad and what she believes it, what comes from her ancestors. Tantu Totem and just that conversation in a more similar way, as it was told in Sinners. And there's a horror element to that, just The Red in general. Because we get that in Swamp Thing, we get that with Poison Ivy, so to me, what makes sense is that we would get some shades of horror and not even just because of the Red. One of her biggest things was her fear of becoming feral and just being forever this out-of-control animal, the more and more she uses the Totem. That's something that she's dealing with, so when she got Suicide Squad, John Ostrander was writing it, she had left superheroing for a little bit. She came out of JSA and went back to modelling, and then what pulls her back in is this ugliness she sees on set. Everybody is basically murdered by this Colombian drug lord, and she wants to get revenge.S he ends up killing him, and realises she can't deal with that any more than she could deal with feeling like a monster. So, regardless of the fact that she hasn't used the Totum, she steadily comes to the realisation that it's not it, it's her. There's just so much richness to explore with this character, and just her power set is bananas."

Those DC Comics September 2026 solicits and solicitations are just around the corner…

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