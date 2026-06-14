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Supergirl Writer On This Script And The One For The Previous Era

Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira also wrote a screenplay for the previous era of DC movies, but don't expect anything from that script to make it into this new one.

Article Summary Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira says her new DCU script shares nothing with the Supergirl screenplay she wrote before.

Nogueira revealed the earlier Supergirl script and the current film are completely different, with no story elements carried over.

According to Nogueira, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was the guiding light, even reshaping Krypton’s destruction.

The new Supergirl reflects James Gunn and Peter Safran’s fresh DCU plan, leaving the previous movie era behind.

This next era of the DC Universe is officially bringing in its Supergirl as more than just a quick cameo in just a couple of days. It's been pretty wild watching this character get adapted over the years as the superhero genre has continued to take over the world. We saw a very successful Arrowverse show, and another version of the character was [unfortunately] introduced in The Flash. Sasha Calle did the absolutely best she could in a movie that was a mess, and her performance as that version of Kara was one of the lone bright spots of that entire production. However, The Flash was part of the last gasp of the previous era, and with James Gunn and Peter Safran bringing their own versions of these characters to life, it's not surprising that there has been very little crossover between the two.

Ironically, screenwriter Ana Nogueira, who not only penned the script for this Supergirl movie but also wrote a script for the previous era of DC movies. While speaking to CBR (via GamesRadar+), they asked if anything from that previous script made it into this one.

"Completely different," said Nogueira. "No, honestly. Nothing carried over. Isn't that crazy? It was really brand new. I think the only thing that was helpful was because of all that I knew so much about the character. I knew so much. But even the destruction of Krypton was different. The Woman of Tomorrow [comic] was really the guiding light."

No one can blame Gunn and everyone else for wanting to move forward with as little baggage as possible when it comes to these new DC movies. However, the beauty of Elseworlds is that there is always the opportunity for absolutely off-the-wall one-off films. If Clayface manages to hit, that might be the thing that really helps Elseworlds become a playground for literally anything, and maybe someone will give Calle another opportunity to suit up in a movie that isn't a complete disaster.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs, and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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