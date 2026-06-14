Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

Netflix Reveals KPop Demon Hunters One-Year Anniversary Plans

Netflix is celebrating the one-year anniversary of KPop Demon Hunters being released with a few different things you can take part in

Article Summary Netflix celebrates the KPop Demon Hunters one-year anniversary with US and international theater screenings.

A nine-hour Netflix TikTok watch party on June 20 streams multiple KPop Demon Hunters versions with extras.

KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack anniversary editions hit CD and vinyl with four bonus tracks and fan collectibles.

Free KPop Demon Hunters outdoor screenings roll out across US cities in June, from Atlanta to San Diego.

Netflix is riding that KPop Demon Hunters wave into the film's One-Year Anniversary, as they have plans to celebrate it a few different ways for every fan. First off, those looking for the full theater experience can see it on the big screen, as the film will be playing in local theaters across the United States. We don't have a complete list of where it will be; however, you'll have to check local theaters this month to see where and when you can watch it. Netflix will also be holding a nine-hour event on TikTok, releasing the soundtrack on CD and vinyl, and multiple outdoor screenings in the U.S. will happen later this month. We have the full rundown of details from the company's announcement below.

Celebrate KPop Demon Hunters Multiple Ways For Its One-Year Anniversary

The Film Is Headed To The Theaters

HUNTR/X is heading back to the big screen. KPop Demon Hunters will return to theaters across the US for special anniversary screenings. Fans can sing along, cheer together, and experience the supernatural K-pop spectacle loud, larger-than-life, and most importantly, surrounded by fellow Hunters. Of course, HUNTR/X fandom is global, and anniversary screenings will also be available in South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Israel.

TikTok Live Global Watch Party

On June 20, fans everywhere can celebrate one year of KPop Demon Hunters with the ultimate global watch party. The official Netflix TikTok account will host a nine-hour livestream featuring multiple versions of the film — including the original, Sing-Along, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese versions — so fans around the world can drop in, sing along, and experience the movie together in real time. The all-day event will also feature special appearances and segments from creators, influencers, fans, cast, and filmmakers, with live commentary, never-before-seen animatics, fan moments, and surprise activations throughout the stream. And for anyone following along across Netflix's social channels, exclusive moments will roll out in real time. Light sticks up!

Soundtrack Anniversary Editions

Spin the new edition of the Grammy- and Oscar-winning KPop Demon Hunters: Soundtrack from the Netflix Film as you celebrate one year of fandom. This anniversary edition includes four additional tracks never before released on CD and vinyl. And as always, HUNTR/X does the most for their fans, so look out for extras, such as chibi stickers and collectible holographic photo cards.

Free Outdoor Screenings

The idols are taking the party outside. To celebrate the first anniversary of KPop Demon Hunters, fans can catch free outdoor screenings at select venues across the US. Bring a blanket, warm up your vocals, and join fellow demon hunters for a big-screen celebration under the stars.

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