Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, Sirius Dice

Sirius Dice Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Themberchaud 55mm D20

Sirius Dice has revealed a new special Dungeons & Dragons Themberchaud 55mm D20 for those who really want to roll with authority

Article Summary Sirius Dice unveils a Dungeons & Dragons Themberchaud 55mm D20, a massive standalone die built for big-table drama.

The oversized Dungeons & Dragons d20 is cast in crystal-clear resin and features a pre-painted Themberchaud inside.

Designed for players, Dungeon Masters, and collectors, the gargantuan die adds spectacle to pivotal campaign rolls.

The Dungeons & Dragons Themberchaud 55mm D20 is available now through Sirius Dice for $81 as a bold display piece.

Sirius Dice has plunged back into the world of Dungeons & Dragons with a brand-new Themberchaud 55mm D20. This thing is a beast as they have taken the legendary creature and encased it inside its own massive icosahedron, as if you have somehow imprisoned the creature inside the structure and are using its powers to roll your destiny. (Because it's RP, and what's better than to play as if you have control of the creature making decisions for you.) This is a stand-alone D20; it's not part of a set or any planned sets in the future. It's just a massive option to strike fear into the hearts of your fellow players and the DM if you feel it's time to roll out the biggest fantasy gun you have. You can read more about it below, as it's currently on sale via their website for $81.

Command Dungeons & Dragons With The Themberchaud 55mm D20

Cast in a crystal-clear resin, the oversize 55mm d20 features a pre-painted Themberchaud inclusion with rich sculpted detail. From spiked wings to a playful "heart hands" pose, the legendary dragon is encased within the dice as a striking centerpiece for collectors, Dungeon Masters, and players looking to bring extra spectacle to the table.

Beautifully Painted Inclusion: Features a pre-painted Themberchaud inclusion striking a playful "heart hands" pose

Features a pre-painted Themberchaud inclusion striking a playful "heart hands" pose Crystal-Clear Resin Display: Cast in clear resin, making it ideal for tabletop use or display

Cast in clear resin, making it ideal for tabletop use or display "Gargantuan" Size Die: The oversized 55mm d20 adds spectacle to major campaign rolls

The oversized 55mm d20 adds spectacle to major campaign rolls Perfect For Newcomers and Veterans: Designed for casual players, longtime D&D fans, and collectors looking to add a showpiece die to their collection

Whether displayed on a shelf or rolled during a pivotal campaign moment, the D&D Themberchaud 55mm d20 adds a dramatic piece of D&D lore to any tabletop and helps make important rolls feel legendary.

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